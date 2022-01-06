6 best bets for your weekend: Michael Tilson Thomas with the L.A. Phil and more

Michael Tilson Thomas with the L.A. Phil and Tony winner John Lloyd Young in a new cabaret show lead our shortlist of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Prokofiev and MTT’

Conductor-composer and L.A. native Michael Tilson Thomas, late of the San Francisco Symphony, returns to lead the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 and Fauré’s “Pavane.” Also on the program: “Meditations on Rilke,” Tilson Thomas’ song cycle based on writings of early 20th century Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$214. laphil.com

‘John Lloyd Young: Mostly Soul’

The Broadway veteran, who took home a Tony for originating the role of Frankie Valli in the hit bio-musical “Jersey Boys,” sings the music of Motown and more in this cabaret show. Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $25-$65; food and drink minimums apply. (866) 468-3399. ticketweb.com

‘Throwaway Line’

Berlin-based dancer-choreographer Shade Théret returns to perform this solo dance-theater piece about an actress in distress. A Q&A with the artist follows. Part of the recurring series “Dance at the Odyssey.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $15, $20. (310) 477-2055. odysseytheatre.com

‘Holbein: Capturing Character in the Renaissance’

It’s your last weekend to catch this exhibition featuring portraits of royals, courtiers, scholars and other once-prominent personages painted by 16th-century German artist Hans Holbein the Younger. Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Ends Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘Benise — 20th Anniversary Tour’

As seen on PBS: The Emmy-winning American-born guitarist, who specializes in the music of Spain and Latin America, returns to SoCal with a troupe of musicians and dancers in this all-new stage spectacular. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. 7 p.m. Sunday. $55-$75. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

‘Modern Parlor Magic Show’

Put some abra in your cadabra with this intimate and interactive evening of magic, mentalism, live music and more, starring magician David Carlo. For ages 12 and older. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also Jan. 14-15 and 21-22. $49. feverup.com

