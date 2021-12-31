The newest L.A. and O.C. museum exhibitions to see in January

“Mapping Fiction” at the Huntington, new “Hammer Projects” by Ho Tzu Nyen and noé olivas and a salute to a little-known Black comic-book superhero at UCR Arts lead our January list of exhibitions across Southern California.

Check back here for weekly updates. And before you go, call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols. The shows that have our attention:

New and upcoming

‘how we are in time and space: Nancy Buchanan, Marcia Hafif, and Barbara T. Smith’

Works by the three veteran artists and longtime friends will be on display Jan. 28 through June 12. Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Open by appointment, Friday-Sunday only. Free. armoryarts.org

‘Daisy Hightower: An Installation by Rosalyn Myles’

The L.A.-based artist celebrates her maternal grandmother in this mixed-media installation on view Jan. 30 through May 8. Also on view: “Diedrick Brackens: heaven is a muddy riverbed,” exploring the L.A-based weaver and poet’s recurring use of the catfish as a motif (Jan. 30 through May 8); “Jaishri Abichandani: Flower-Headed Children,” a survey of figurative sculptures and painted portraits by the New York-based artist (Jan. 30 through May 8); “Witch Craft: Rethinking Power,” Zimbabwean artist Moffat Takadiwa explores the intersection of African politics and spirituality in a series of new assemblages (through Jan. 9); “Pouya Afshar: The Charm of the Unfamiliar,” multimedia works by the animator and visual artist examining the immigrant experience (through Jan. 9); “Consuelo Flores: The Roots of Our Resistance,” an altar by the L.A.-based artist dedicated to Black and Latinx communities affected by COVID-19 (through Jan. 9). Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $7, $9; Sundays are pay what you can; reservations required. craftcontemporary.org

‘Hammer Projects: Ho Tzu Nyen’

The artist interrogates the complex relationship between North and South Korea in the two-channel video and sound installation “The 49th Hexagram,” on view Jan. 23 through May 8. Also on view: “Hammer Projects: noé olivas,” the L.A.–based multidisciplinary artist celebrates the power of community and collaboration in the site-specific multimedia installation “Let’s Pray” (Jan. 15 through May 8); “Hammer Projects: David Hartt,” multimedia installation that examines culture, geography and colonial histories in the Americas during the 19th century (through Jan. 2); “Houseguest: Shadows Fall Down,” drawings from the collections of the Hammer and the UCLA Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts (through Jan. 2); “No Humans Involved,” seven emerging artists and collectives explore race, gender, class and sexuality as viewed — or distorted — through the lens of Western humanism in this exhibit (through Jan. 9). UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

‘Mapping Fiction’

The geographies of fictional worlds created by such authors as James Joyce, Lewis Carroll, Robert Louis Stevenson, J.R.R. Tolkien and Octavia E. Butler are explored in this exhibit on view Jan. 15 through May 2. Also on view: Kehinde Wiley’s “A Portrait of a Young Gentleman,” a newly commissioned painting inspired by Gainsborough’s 18th century masterpiece “The Blue Boy” (through Jan. 3); “A Garden of Words: The Calligraphy of Liu Fang Yuan,” concluding installment of this two-part exhibition showcasing contemporary Chinese calligraphy (Jan. 29 through May 26). Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4 are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

‘How Do You See This World?: The Art Of Almighty God’

This retrospective of paintings by Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo is on display Jan. 16 through May 8. . UCLA Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

‘Ebon: Fear of a Black Planet’

John Jennings and Stacey Robinson, collectively known as Black Kirby, salute one of the first Black comic-book superheroes in this exhibition on view Jan. 29 through June 19. Also on view: “Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection,” images of legendary singers and musicians (Jan. 29 through April 3); “Pachappa Camp: The First Koreatown in America,” the brief history of this early 20th century community of Korean American agricultural workers and their families is recalled via photographs, maps, documents and other ephemera (through Jan. 9); “Brandon Lattu: Empirical, Textural, Contextual,” the first U.S. survey of works by the photographer and visual artist (through Jan. 9); “Lynne Marsh: Who Raised It Up So Many Times?” The first-ever comprehensive U.S. solo exhibition of video installations by the Canadian artist (through Jan. 9.); “Analogues: Travon Free,” photographs by the comedian and Oscar-winning filmmaker capture last summer’s street demonstrations in L.A. in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis (through Jan. 16); “Lift Your Head: Bruce Davidson and the Evolution of Seeing,” a survey of documentary-style photographic images (through Jan. 16). UCR Arts (California Museum of Photography, Culver Center of the Arts), 3824-34 Main St., Riverside. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. ucrarts.ucr.edu

‘The Cultivators: Highlights from the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection’

The achievements of Black Americans through the centuries are celebrated in this survey of paintings, sculpture, photographs, etc. on view Jan. 15 through March 27. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. Open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. arts.pepperdine.edu

‘All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives’

Jewelry and accessories used in Disney and 20th Century Studios films, including “Aladdin,” “Titanic,” “Pollyanna” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” are featured in this special-ticketed exhibition on view through June 19. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Closed Mondays. “All That Glitters”: $10-$25 (includes museum admission); general admission: $10-$15; children younger than 12 are free; advance purchase recommended. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

‘Mixpantli: Space, Time, and the Indigenous Origins of Mexico’ and ‘Mixpantli: Contemporary Echoes’

The blending of Mesoamerican and European civilizations that began five centuries ago is seen from the perspective of Mexico’s Indigenous peoples in this exhibit that pairs colonial-era paintings with ancient artifacts (through May 1), while a companion exhibit showcases recent works, including an interactive map of Southern California’s historic Native American communities (through June 12). Also on view: “The Obama Portraits Tour,” portraits of former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, commissioned from Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively, for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. (through Jan. 2); “Yoshitomo Nara,” three-decade survey of works by the Japanese artist (through Jan. 2). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 12 and younger are free; discounts available to L.A. County residents. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

‘Ruth Gruber: Photojournalist’

Images taken by the globetrotting photographer, journalist and humanitarian are on display through April 13. Also on view: “Violins of Hope,” a selection of stringed instruments that once belonged to Holocaust survivors and victims (through Jan. 8); “Passports for Life,” saluting the heroic efforts of Polish diplomats to save Jews during the Holocaust (through mid-December). Holocaust Museum LA, 100 the Grove Drive, L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $15; students and California residents with valid ID, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. holocaustmuseumla.org

‘Alex Gardner: We All Exist Right Now’

The Long Beach native explores the interaction of people and spaces in paintings on display through May 1. Also on view: “California Landscapes: Selections From the Permanent Collection” and “Recent Acquisitions 2019-2021” (through May 1). Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $12; ages 12 and younger are free. (562) 439-2119. lbma.org

‘Brilliance: The Art and Science of Rare Jewels’

This new exhibit exploring the various uses of gems and minerals will be on display through Feb. 21. “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall,“ a special multimedia exhibit charting the life and career of the renowned primatologist and activist (through April 17; additional $6-$10 fee required) . Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Tuesday. $8-$17; ages 2 and younger are free; reservations recommended, walk-ups welcome. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org

‘Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access’

Images of the onetime Princess of Wales and her family, taken by veteran royal photographer Anwar Hussein and his sons Zak and Samir, are on display. Santa Monica Place, 315 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $17-$25. feverup.com

Continuing

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ newly opened shrine to all things cinema features exhibits exploring the art and craft of filmmaking, historic memorabilia including props and costumes, plus movie screenings, film series and artist talks. 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $15-$25; ages 17 and younger are free. Reservations required. (323) 930-3000. academymuseum.org

‘Nicole Seisler: Holding Patterns’

Works by the L.A. ceramicist will be on view through Dec. 19. Also on view: “Mind+Matter,” works by five sculptors from the Bay Area (through Jan. 23). American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Fridays-Sundays. $5, $7; 12 and younger, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

‘The Silent West”

Movie posters from the silent film era. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 are free; reservations available online; walk-ups allowed. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

‘Sahara: Acts of Memory’

Works by graphic designer Amir Berbić recalling his family’s life in a camp for Bosnian refugees in Denmark in the 1990s will be on view through Feb. 27. Benton Museum of Art, Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free; reservations required. pomona.edu

‘Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade’

Works by John Baldessari, Julie Mehretu, et al., added to the Broad collection over the last 10 years, will be on display through April 3. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

‘LaToya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze’

The artist documents the 2019 shuttering of an auto plant in Ohio and its effect on the local working-class community in photographs, video and an architectural installation in this exhibit that will be on view through March 20. Also on view: “April Bey: Atlantica, The Gilda Region” (through Jan. 17); “Sanford Biggers: Codeswitch,” quilt-based works by the New York artist explore African American history and traditions (through Jan. 23). California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

‘Gifted: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956’

Examples of early 20th century California Impressionist paintings by noteworthy artists; through Jan. 9. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at the Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive. Open Friday-Sunday. Free. (805) 405-5240. cmato.org

‘Fire! Science & Safety’

This new permanent exhibit is designed to educate visitors on how to mitigate as well as respond to fire dangers at home. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibits, including the current Lego art show and IMAX films, vary in price. Reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

‘Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories’

The maritime disaster is revisited through photographs and personal effects; through Feb. 13. Catalina Island Museum, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $15, $17; kids 15 and younger are free with a paying adult; advance purchase recommended. catalinamuseum.org

‘Jewelry and Harmony: Highlights From the Episodes’

Handcrafted jewelry and musical instruments seen in or inspired by the PBS series “Craft in America,” on display through March 19. Craft in America Center, 8415 W. 3rd St., L.A. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. craftinamerica.org

‘The Science of Gingerbread’

This holiday-themed exhibit with hands-on activities is on view through Jan. 2. Discovery Cube Los Angeles, 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar; Discovery Cube Orange County, 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $13.95-$19.95; advance timed entry tickets required. discoverycube.org

‘Experience 49: blue/s’

The color blue in all its permutations is explored via painting, sculpture, photography, collage, soundscapes and site-specific installations in this group exhibition on view through March 26. ESMoA (El Segundo Museum of Art), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

‘Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor’

This survey of videos, installations and sculptures by the Swiss multimedia artist will be on view through June 6. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Open Wednesdays-Mondays. Special ticketed exhibition costs $10-$18 (advance purchase required; each ticket is good for a free second visit); children younger than 12, free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘Recent Acquisitions 2021: Collecting for the Museum’

On view through Feb. 27. Also on view: “Fluxus Means Change: Jean Brown’s Avant-Garde Archive,” artwork and ephemera tied to the 1960s-era experimental art movement Fluxus (through Jan. 2); “19th-Century Paintings and Sculptures,” works by Van Gogh, Rodin and others from the Getty’s permanent collection, normally housed in separate galleries, will be exhibited together while exhibition spaces in the West Pavilion are closed for renovations (through Jan. 2); “Holbein: Capturing Character in the Renaissance,” featuring portraits of royals, courtiers, scholars and other once-prominent figures painted by German artist Hans Holbein the Younger (through Jan. 9). Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘Rubens: Picturing Antiquity’

Drawings, oil sketches and monumental paintings by the Flemish artist are displayed alongside Greek, Roman and Etruscan art from the museum’s collection in this exhibit on view through Jan. 24. The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades. Closed Tuesdays. Free; advance reservations required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘Motown: The Sound of Young America’

The storied record label is celebrated through stage costumes, musical instruments and more; on view though January. Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Open Friday-Sunday. $13, $15; ages 5 and under are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

‘Witch Hunt’

Co-presented by the UCLA Hammer Museum and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, this international group exhibition of works by female artists explores the global impact of systemic patriarchy and colonialism on women, the LGBTQ community and Indigenous peoples. On view at both institutions through Jan. 9. Hammer, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; closed Mondays; free; reservations required; (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu. ICA L.A., 1717 E. 7th St., L.A.; open Wednesdays-Sundays; free; (213) 928-0833, theicala.org

‘The Interactive StoryFile of Lawson Iichiro Sakai’

This new high-tech interactive exhibit allows visitors to “converse” with the highly decorated World War II veteran. Also on view: “A Life in Pieces: The Diary and Letters of Stanley Hayami,” an exhibition honoring the young man who, despite being unjustly incarcerated by the U.S. government during World War II, went on to serve in a highly decorated Army unit composed of Japanese American soldiers (through Jan. 9). Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; reservations recommended, walk-ups available. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

‘Kumihimo: The Art of Japanese Silk Braiding by Domyo’

The history of this decorative art, which dates to the sixth century, is traced in this exhibit on view through March 6. Japan House Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland, Level 2 Gallery, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. Free. japanhousela.com

‘Mammoths and Mastodons’

Fossils and exhibits recall the prehistoric mammals that once called Southern California home. La Brea Tar Pits and Page Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesday through Sunday. $7-$15; California teachers and EBT cardholders, active and retired military, and kids 2 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 763-3499. tarpits.org

‘Patriotism in Conflict: Fighting for Country and Comunidad’

The Chicano Moratorium, in which tens of thousands of Mexican American citizen-activists took to the streets of East L.A. in August 1970 to protest the Vietnam War and its impact on their communities, is revisited in this exhibition featuring archival photographs, videos, printed materials and ephemera; on view through June 19. Also on view: “Carlos Almaraz: Evolution of Form,” an exhibition exploring the Chicano artist’s early life to reveal influences on his style and form (through Jan. 9). LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Thursday-Sundays. Free; reservations suggested. (213) 542-6200. lapca.org

‘Family Album: Dannielle Bowman, Janna Ireland, and Contemporary Works from LACMA’

Images by artists of color inspired by the visual language of family photographs will be on view through June 5. LACMA’s Charles White Elementary School Gallery, 2401 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Saturdays only. Free. lacma.org

‘Any-Instant-Whatever’

Presented as part of Laguna Art Museum’s 2021 Art & Nature Festival, this video installation by Rebeca Méndez that documents the sky above Los Angeles during winter 2019-20 and the companion exhibit “Sky Space Time Change,” featuring works from the museum’s permanent collection, will be on view through April 25. Also on view: “A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke,” works by the 20th century California painter known for her brightly colored studies of exotic birds and flowers (through Jan. 16); “Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits,” large-scale, high-resolution photographs inspired by the tableaux vivant presentations at Laguna Beach’s annual Pageant of the Masters (through Jan. 2). Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $9, $12; children 12 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

‘Pulling the Sun Back — Xa’aa Peshii Nehiino Taame’

The cultural heritage of L.A.’s original inhabitants, the Tongva people, is celebrated in this site-specific outdoor installation created by artist Mercedes Dorame in collaboration with architectural designer Lilliana Castro; through Jan. 31. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1315 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Free. clockshop.org

‘Andy Warhol: Selections From the Luckman Permanent Collection’

More than 70 works by the iconic Pop artist are on view through Feb. 21. Luckman Gallery, Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. luckmanarts.org

‘June Edmonds: Full Spectrum’

This survey of works by the L.A.-based artist is on view through Feb. 20. Laband Art Gallery, Burns Fine Arts Center, Loyola Marymount University, 1 LMU Drive, L.A. Open Saturdays-Sundays. Free; reservations required; no walk-ups. (310) 338-2880. cfa.lmu.edu

‘Jennifer Packer: Every Shut Eye Ain’t Sleep’

New and recent paintings by the New York artist; through Feb. 21. Also on view: “Evidence: Selections From the Permanent Collection” and “Making Space: Recent Photography Acquisitions” (through Feb. 21). MoCA, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; special exhibitions, $10, $18. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘Gabriella Sanchez: Partial Pictures’

Works by the L.A.-based painter and graphic designer, on view through January. Also on view: “Judy Baca: Memorias de Nuestra Tierra, a Retrospective,” works by the acclaimed Chicana muralist, educator and activist (through January). Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. $7, $10; younger than 12, free; advance purchase suggested. molaa.org

‘Manet’s Philosophers’

A trio of large-scale portraits by the 19th century French painter, one from the Norton Simon collection and two on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago, are on display through Feb. 28. Also on view: “Unseen Picasso,” a selection of rarely exhibited prints by the Spanish artist (through Jan. 10). Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesdays-Wednesdays. $12-$15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

‘The Modern Chair’

Examples of cutting-edge chair design from the early 20th century to the present day will be on display through April 3. Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, 300 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. Closed Mondays-Wednesdays. $5. psmuseum.org

‘Bond in Motion’

Special exhibition featuring cars, motorcycles, boats and other vehicles used in James Bond films through the decades; through Oct. 30. Also on view: “Prototype Giants,” a special exhibition exploring the history and legacy of Porsche’s 956 and 962 race cars (through Jan. 14). Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Special exhibition fee: $40-$65 (includes admission to the rest of the museum); regular admission: $11-$16; children younger than 4 are free; advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

‘Black Quantum Futurism: CPT Reversal’

The concept of time is explored in this multimedia exhibit presented by the Black Quantum Futurism Collective, a collaboration among artists Camae Ayewa (a.k.a. Moor Mother) and Rasheedah Phillips; on view through March 5. The Gallery at REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. redcat.org

‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

This public art exhibition featuring works by contemporary artists who identify as women and people of color is on view through March 1. 7 Main, 700 S. Main St., L.A. Fashion District. Available anytime. Free. fashiondistrict.org

‘Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds’

This special exhibit featuring props, models and costumes from the long-running science fiction franchise is on view through Feb. 20. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. Special exhibition pricing: $13-$18; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

‘Cauleen Smith: In the Wake NFT’

Short video-based works by the L.A.-based artist are on view on an outdoor electronic billboard through March 31, alongside work by Catherine Opie (through Feb. 29) and Pipilotti Rist (through June 6). Sunset Spectacular, Sunset Boulevard and Sherbourne Drive, West Hollywood. Anytime. Free. tomwiscombe.com

‘Intervention: Fresh Perspectives After 50 Years’

New works by seven contemporary Asian American artists created to interrogate the museum’s existing collection of Asian and Pacific Island art are on view through Feb. 6. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger, and every second Sunday of the month; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

‘Golden Hour: California Photography From the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’

The Vincent Price Art Museum reopens with this touring exhibit of works by more than 70 artists and photography collectives, on view through Feb. 5. Also on view: the video installations “Paraíso” by Tamara Rosenblum and “Liquid Light” by Javier Tapia and Camilo Ontiveros (through Feb. 5). VPAM, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

‘Questionable History’

Images of Vladimir Lenin from the museum’s collection are juxtaposed with contemporary works depicting the former Soviet premier in this exhibition on view through March 20. Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Friday-Sunday. Free; reservations required. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org