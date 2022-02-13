Photos: Hip-pop took center stage at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show

The 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime show was a full-fledged throwback for millennials across the City of Angels and the world. Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and surprise guest stars 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak delivered nostalgia with an early-2000s show.
The show, which came midway through the Los Angeles Rams’ hometown victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, was a proud celebration of Black L.A.
This was the first halftime show consisting entirely of rap and hip-hop artists. And only one song, Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” was released in the last decade.
The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.