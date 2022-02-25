Amanda Bynes wants out of her conservatorship after nearly nine years of supervision

Amanda Bynes filed documents this week with the Ventura County Superior Court seeking to end the conservatorship she’s been under since 2013.

After filing a capacity declaration Tuesday, the 35-year-old actor put in a petition Wednesday to terminate the conservatorship of her person and her estate, The Times has confirmed.

“She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, said Friday in a statement to People.

The capacity declaration would be filled out by a medical professional with current knowledge of Bynes’ mental health.

Advertisement

Bynes went under conservatorship late in fall 2013, while she was undergoing court-ordered psychiatric care after reportedly starting a small fire in July in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks home.

Prior to that, Bynes had engaged in a range of erratic behavior — including hit-and-run and DUI incidents — before she was finally diagnosed with mental illness. Her parents said in mid-2013 that she was paranoid, using drugs and had spent $1.2 million in only a few months.

She has since gotten sober. In 2019, Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and in early 2020 and she got engaged to Paul Michael.

A hearing in the conservatorship case is set for March 22.