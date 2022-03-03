Nine best bets for your weekend: ‘Rapunzel,’ ‘Endgame,’ Evidence dance company and more

A fairy tale reimagined, the return of a Brooklyn-based dance troupe and a Beckett classic lead our short list of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Rapunzel Alone’

As World War II rages on, a mixed-race girl from London is sent to the countryside, but perhaps not out of harm’s way, in Olivier-winning playwright Mike Kenny’s re-imagining of the classic fairy tale. For ages 7 and older. 24th Street Theatre, 1117 West 24th St., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; other dates, March 26 through April 16. $10-$24; family packages available; neighborhood residents: $2.40. 24thstreet.org. Also at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. March 12-19. $25. thewallis.org

Ronald K. Brown’s Evidence

The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA presents the dancer-choreographer and his Brooklyn-based company in a program that pairs Brown’s new work “The Equality of Night and Day: First Glimpse,” featuring the voice of veteran activist Angela Davis and a score by jazz pianist Jason Moran, with his 1998 piece “Upside Down.” Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $39-$59. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

‘Endgame’

Beyond the futility of existence lies ... the futility of existence in this classic four-character, one-act fable crafted by visionary Absurdist playwright Samuel Beckett. City Garage Theatre, Bergamot Station Arts Center, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; other dates through April 10. $25, $30. (310) 453-9939. citygarage.org

‘The Lehman Trilogy’

The rise and fall of one of Wall Street’s most storied financial institutions is charted in this acclaimed, centuries-spanning three-act docudrama, adapted by Ben Power from Italian author Stefano Massini’s 2013 stage play and directed by Oscar winner Sam Mendes. Ahmanson Theatre, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through April 10. $35-$225. centertheatregroup.org

‘Miloš: Tribute to Segovia’

The young Montenegrin classical guitarist salutes revered Spanish guitar virtuoso and teacher Andrés Segovia with a program that includes works by Bach, Albeniz and Villa-Lobos. Co-presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. 3 p.m. Sunday. $30-$80. thebarclay.org

‘Elevator Repair Service: Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge’

The New York-based theater company re-creates a famous 1965 debate between Black author James Baldwin and conservative commentator William F. Buckley Jr. in this docuplay. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. In person: $18-$40; livestream (Saturday only): $8-$15. redcat.org

Ailey II

An offshoot of the legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, this company that was created to showcase up-and-coming dancers and choreographers returns to SoCal for one night only. Smothers Theatre, Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. 8 p.m. Thursday. $22.50–$50; group discounts available. arts.pepperdine.edu

‘Selected Shorts: It Takes Two’

“Better Call Saul’s” Michael McKean and his real-life wife, Annette O’Toole, are among the famous faces reading from classic and contemporary short stories in a live edition of the popular public radio program and podcast. The Getty Center, Harold M. Williams Auditorium, Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. 4 p.m. Saturday. $20; advance tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

American Youth Symphony

The L.A. Phil’s “Sounds About Town” series spotlighting local student musicians continues and features the El Segundo-based orchestra in a program that includes music director Carlos Izcaray’s “Under the Shadows: An Immigrant’s Journey” plus Jennifer Higdon’s Pulitzer-winning Violin Concerto featuring guest violinist Tessa Lark. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $16-$49. laphil.com