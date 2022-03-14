Florida judge grants permanent injunction blocking release of Bob Saget’s death records

A Florida judge granted a permanent injunction blocking the release of photographs and other materials related to the January death of Bob Saget, court records show.

Judge Vincent Chiu of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida approved the motion Monday, according to the records.

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss,” said Brian Bieber, an attorney representing the family. “We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

Saget’s wife, food and travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, and his three adult daughters had filed a lawsuit against John Mina, the sheriff of Orange County in Florida, and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office, both of which investigated the actor’s sudden death Jan. 9.

According to court documents, the comedian’s widow and children demanded that photo, video, audio and autopsy records that “graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features or parts of him” be withheld from the public.

The civil complaint cited a belief that “certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests” digging into Saget’s death.

On Feb. 15, the family filed a request for a temporary injunction, which was granted the following day, court records show.

The filing came days after the entertainer’s family confirmed that Saget had died of head trauma in his Orlando, Fla., hotel room after “he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

In a statement, Saget’s loved ones said drugs or alcohol were not involved in his death.

On March 8, his family filed the motion for a permanent injunction, court records show.

Saget’s private funeral was held Jan. 14 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, with “Full House” co-star and close friend John Stamos delivering a heartfelt and raunchy eulogy.