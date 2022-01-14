Bob Saget’s funeral in L.A. today will be a private affair for family and friends

Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday in Los Angeles, The Times has confirmed.

His funeral will be closed to the public and reserved for close friends and family members. CNN reported that the ceremony will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery, and a larger memorial is planned for later.

John Stamos, Saget’s close friend and co-star on the beloved 1990s sitcom “Full House,” noted on Twitter how difficult he expected the experience to be.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” he tweeted Friday morning. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday in the midst of his comedy tour and not long after a two-hour stand-up performance at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. His death, at age 65, sent shock waves throughout Hollywood, particularly among his many famous friends and comedy colleagues.

“This is the only time in my life I’ve been honored to help a friend out at LAX,” musician John Mayer tearfully quipped on Instagram Live Wednesday while retrieving Saget’s car from the airport along with comedian Jeff Ross.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” the TV show that beamed Saget into millions of households to revel in homemade pranks and mishaps, will air a special tribute to its iconic host on Sunday. Saget hosted the show from 1989 to 1997, before passing the reins to John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes.

The tribute will go live at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Also on Friday, one of Saget’s final TV interviews aired on “CBS Mornings.” He had filmed the interview early last month and used it to raise awareness of scleroderma, the autoimmune disease that took the life of his sister Gay Saget in 1994.

“My sister should not be dead, and that’s one of the things that will keep me doing this until I’m gone,” he told his friend Dr. Jon LaPook, CBS News’ chief medical correspondent.

As of Friday, Saget’s cause of death has not been revealed. He was found dead lying face up on his hotel bed with no signs of trauma, according to a Monday report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.