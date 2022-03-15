Benedict Cumberbatch wants to house Ukrainian refugees: ‘Do more than wear a badge’

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch has expressed a desire to house Ukrainian refugees as Russian forces continue to attack the country.

At Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards, the “Power of the Dog” star urged his Hollywood peers to help Ukrainian civilians fleeing their homes amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s violent invasion.

“We need to donate,” the Oscar nominee told Sky News on the red carpet. “We need to push our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee ... haven here for people that are suffering. ...

“Everyone needs to do as much as they can. I think already today the news has broke that there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes. I hope to be part of that myself.”

Advertisement

In recent weeks, a number of entertainment luminaries have supported Ukraine by opposing the war on social media, speaking out against Putin at awards shows, pulling films from Russian cinemas and donating large sums of money to Ukrainians in distress.

At Hollywood events, many have also worn blue-and-yellow ribbons, handkerchiefs and pins bearing the nation’s colors — a symbolic show of solidarity that, in Cumberbatch’s opinion, isn’t enough.

“While tonight is a celebration, and this may look like tokenism, we’re celebrating ... pictures,” Cumberbatch said while wearing a round, blue-and-yellow brooch.

“This is what I’m trying to do to show that I’m standing side by side with my brothers and sisters who are going through this, but we all need ... to do more than wear a badge.”

At this year’s BAFTAs, Cumberbatch was nominated for his leading performance as intimidating rancher Phil Burbank in director Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” The Netflix western, which received eight BAFTA nominations, won the awards Sunday for director and best picture. In the lead actor category, Cumberbatch lost to “King Richard” star Will Smith.

“We have brothers and sisters who are suffering in our industry who are in Ukraine, or have managed to escape it, whose homes and families are at risk,” Cumberbatch said before heading into the ceremony.

“Civilians at large ... are being shelled and shot at and killed and made homeless, without power, without water, without food. It is a really shocking time to be a European two and a half hours’ flight away from Ukraine, and it’s something that hangs over us.”