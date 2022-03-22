The six wives of Henry VIII are coming to Los Angeles.

The musical phenomenon ‘Six’ is among the lineup from Broadway in Hollywood, which announced its 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The organization announced the eight national tours that will play the Hollywood Pantages Theatre and the Dolby Theatre.

“Jagged Little Pill” (Sept. 13-Oct. 2), which tells the story of a suburban Connecticut family with Alanis Morissette’s iconic songs, kicks things off at the Pantages, followed by Aaron Sorkin’s stage play “To Kill a Mockingbird” (Oct. 25-Nov. 27), based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer-winning novel. The latter stars Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and also features Mary Badham, who played Finch’s daughter, Scout, in the 1962 film.

A North American tour of “Annie” (Nov. 29-Dec. 18) will stop at the Dolby. The new version of the classic show, about a plucky Depression-era orphan adopted by a billionaire, is directed by Jenn Thompson who, at age 10, played the role of Pepper in the original Broadway production.

“Mean Girls” (Jan. 4-29), the production based on the hit 2004 movie, will then move into the Pantages. Afterward, “Six” (April 11-June 11, 2023), in which the wives of Henry VIII look back at their place in history, will play its L.A. premiere at the Hollywood venue.

Meanwhile, a new North American tour of “Hairspray” (May 2-21, 2023) will play the Dolby, with drag queen Nina West of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” playing Edna Turnblad in the dance-driven classic.

The hit-filled “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” will come to the Pantages Theatre in summer 2023. (Manuel Harlan)

The Pantages will then house “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” (June 13–July 9, 2023), the hit-filled jukebox musical that depicts the life of the legend.

“It has been years since I toured the U.S. and I am very excited that my own musical can now bring my music and story to my fans in their home cities across America,” said Turner in the announcement.

The season will close with “Beetlejuice” (July 11-30, 2023), the irreverent show based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film.

The announcement also noted that “The Lion King” will play the Pantages in late 2023, marking its return to L.A. for the first time in 10 years. The long-running Disney hit, like “Mean Girls,” was previously scheduled for its 2020-21 season and was postponed because of the pandemic. Theatergoers who buy an eight-show 2022-23 season package, which is available online , will be given priority access to buy “Lion King” tickets when available.

This is the first full-season announcement in two years from the Nederlander Organization for the two L.A. venues and includes numerous tours that were canceled because of the pandemic.

“Since reopening our doors to audiences this past August, the cheers resonating from our packed houses at both the Hollywood Pantages and Dolby Theatres remind us of one simple fact: L.A. theatergoers are ready for even more,” says Broadway in Hollywood president Jeff Loeb in the announcement.