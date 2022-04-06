Six picks for your L.A. weekend: Alvin Ailey Dance, a 12-hour music marathon at Disney Hall

Two acclaimed dance companies, a pair of family-friendly festivals and a 12-hour music marathon at Walt Disney Concert Hall make our short list of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The venerable New York company dedicated to promoting African American dance returns with three programs of new and classic repertory, each capped with the signature Ailey work “Revelations.” Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $34-$138. musiccenter.org

‘Noon to Midnight: A Day of New Music’

The return of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 12-hour showcase for new and recent works features John Adams and the L.A. Phil New Music Group in a salute to Dutch composer Louis Andriessen, plus performances by the piano duo Hocket, the alt-classic ensemble Wild Up and the choral group Tonality, among many others. Various spots inside and outside Disney Hall. Noon to midnight. $5 for all events except the “Focus on Andriessen” concert, which is $10-$63 (includes admission to all other events). laphil.com

Bob Baker Day

The dearly departed cofounder of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is celebrated with the return of this family-friendly carnival-style outing featuring puppet shows and clowns; musical performances by the L.A.-based Pacific Opera Project, the Hollow Trees folk group and others; plus hands-on arts and crafts, games and face painting. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. bobbakerday.com

‘Fires of Varanasi: Dance of the Eternal Pilgrim’

Ragamala Dance Company, a classical Indian troupe led by mother-daughter artistic directors Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy, presents the world premiere of this site-specific work inspired by Hindu teachings on life, death and rebirth. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, Cal State Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Saturday. $36-$71. thesoraya.org

‘Liaisons: Re-Imagining Sondheim From the Piano’

Pianist Anthony de Mare pays tribute to the late, great Stephen Sondheim with new versions of some of the Broadway legend’s best known works as reimagined by contemporary composers, including Jeff Beal, Meredith Monk and Jon Batiste. Presented by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance. Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 7 p.m. Sunday. $39-$59. cap.ucla.edu

‘Family Festival: Persia’

The Getty Villa expands on its new exhibition “Persia: Ancient Iran and the Classical World” with a two-day family festival featuring live music, dance and storytelling, plus hands-on arts and crafts. The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free; reservations required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu