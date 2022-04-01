The newest, coolest L.A. and O.C. museum shows to see in April

Classic lowriders, a salute to the buffalo soldiers and a celebration of the humble Jewish delicatessen lead our April list of exhibitions across Southern California.

Check back here for weekly updates. And before you go, call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols. Here are the shows that have our attention:

New and upcoming

‘A Legacy of Loss: There Were No Roses There’

L.A.-based artist Jenny Yurshansky, the daughter of refugees from Soviet-era Moldova, explores family migration and exile in this exhibition on view through May 12. American Jewish University, Marjorie and Herman Platt Gallery, 15600 Mulholland Drive, L.A. Open by appointment only, Mondays-Thursdays and select Sundays. Free. arts.aju.edu

‘For Race and Country: Buffalo Soldiers in California’

The history of the U.S. Army’s all-Black frontier-era regiments is told through artifacts, audio interviews, photographs, period uniforms, etc., in this exhibit on view April 13 through Oct. 30. Also on view: “Mario Moore | Enshrined: Presence + Preservation,” portraits celebrating frontline and essential workers, members of marginalized groups and others (through Oct. 2). California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

‘Building the Essentials: Ferne Jacobs’

A retrospective of fiber art by the veteran L.A.-based artist is on view April 2 through June 18. Craft in America Center, 8415 W. 3rd St., L.A. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. craftinamerica.org

‘Light & Matter: The Art of Matthew Brandt’

A career survey featuring more than 100 photographs and multimedia works is on view April 21 through Sept. 4. Also on view: “Evening Mile: The Paintings of Julika Lackner,” landscape paintings of Southern California at night (through May 1). Forest Lawn Museum, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. forestlawn.com

‘Lonesome Crowded West: Works from MOCA’s Collection’

This exhibit interrogating the mythos versus the reality of the American West is on view April 24 through Feb. 19. Also on: “Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor,” videos, installations and sculptures by the Swiss multimedia artist (through June 6). The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Open Wednesdays-Mondays. Special ticketed exhibition costs $10-$18 (advance purchase required; each ticket is good for a free second visit); children younger than 12, free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘Persia: Ancient Iran and the Classical World’

An exhibition of royal sculpture, luxury objects, religious images, etc., on loan from museums in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, is on view April 6 through Aug. 8. Also on view: “Assyria: Palace Art of Ancient Iraq,” relief sculptures, on loan from the British Museum (through Sept. 5). The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Closed Tuesdays. Free; advance reservations required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘Maize: Past, Present & Future’

The central role that this hardy cereal grain, also called corn, has played in Mexico’s food culture from ancient times to the present is explored in this exhibit on display through April 30. Also on view: the semi-permanent exhibit “Cazuelas y un recetario: Family Heirlooms” (ongoing). LA Plaza Cocina , 555 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Open Monday-Friday. Free. laplazacocina.org

‘Work and Soul: Two Decades of Practice’

Rarely shown works in steel, stone and bronze by Laguna Beach-based sculptor Gerard Basil Stripling are on view April 9 through June 12. Also on view: “Our Friend Wayne Thiebaud,” a celebration of the beloved California painter who died in December (through Aug. 8). Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $9, $12; children 12 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

‘Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse’

This exploration of the iconoclastic British fashion designer’s artistic process and influences is on view April 24 through Oct. 9. Also on view: “Ai Weiwei: Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads,” a new outdoor exhibit featuring fantastical sculptures by the renowned Chinese artist and activist (ongoing); “Black American Portraits,” a centuries-spanning selection of paintings, drawings and photographs of African Americans drawn from LACMA’s collections (through April 17); “Mixpantli: Space, Time, and the Indigenous Origins of Mexico” (through May 1) ; “Barbara Kruger: Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You.” works by the multimedia artist, known for her visually striking collages that combine black-and-white images with boldface type, are featured in a decades-spanning, campus-wide retrospective (through July 17); Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 2 and younger are free; discounts available to L.A. County residents. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

‘Old and New Dreams: Recent Acquisitions in a Collection’

Newly added pieces by Camille Henrot, Ian Cheng and others are exhibited with works from the museum’s collection; though Sept. 11. Also on view: “Building Art,” a new series of outdoor artworks created for MoCA’s facade, launches with the Derek Fordjour installation “Sonic Boom” (ongoing). Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA), 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; special exhibitions, $10, $18. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘Crack Rodriguez: Dream Team’

An exhibit spotlighting the young Salvadoran artist and activist’s spontaneous performance pieces in public spaces is on view through July 24. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. $7, $10; younger than 12, free; advance purchase suggested. molaa.org

‘Arte Para la Gente’

A career retrospective of works by influential Chicana artist Margaret Garcia are on view through May 31. Also on view: “America’s Revolution: George Stuart Historical Figures,” small sculptures of the Founding Fathers and others (through April 30); “Crossing Borders,” works by artists who immigrated to, or whose parents immigrated to, the U.S. (through May 31). Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free. venturamuseum.org

‘Genetically United’

Works by artists who are related by blood are displayed in this group show on view April 2 through 30. Orange County Center for Contemporary Art, 117 N. Sycamore St., Santa Ana. Open Fridays-Sundays; by appointment, Mondays-Thursdays. Free. (714) 667-1517. occca.org

‘Icons of Darkness’

This pop-up exhibition features props and costumes from classic sci-fi, fantasy, superhero and horror films, including the “Alien,” “Terminator,” “Batman” and “Harry Potter” franchises; through May 1. Ovation Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. $15-$30. iconsofdarkness.com

‘Lowriders and Customs Vault Display’

Vintage examples of L.A.’s classic-car culture are now on display in the Legends Gallery. Also on view: “Cars of Film and Television,” vehicles from “Ghostbusters,” “Batman,” “Back to the Future,” etc. (ongoing). Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Special exhibition fee: $40-$65 (includes admission to the rest of the museum); regular admission: $11-$16; children younger than 4 are free; advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

‘Studio 2022’

Multidisciplinary works-in-progress by six local artists and collectives rotate in and out of the gallery space on a weekly basis through May 8. The Gallery at REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. redcat.org

‘I’ll Have What She’s Having: The Jewish Deli’

The humble origins of the Jewish delicatessen in America are traced via photographs, menus, neon signage, etc., in this exhibit on view April 14 through Sept. 5. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. $7-$12; special exhibition pricing: $13-$18; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

‘Sonic Terrains in Latinx Art’

Works by Latinx sound artists past and present are presented in this exhibition on view April 30 through July 30. Vincent Price Art Museum (VPAM), East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

‘The Medium Is the Message: Flags and Banners’

Government-issued flags and political banners from formerly communist countries are displayed with contemporary works in this exhibit on view April 10 through Oct. 23. Also on view: “Martin Roemers: Relics of the Cold War,” images of abandoned military bases, crumbling monuments, etc., taken by the Dutch photographer (April 10 through Oct. 23); “Lightguardhouse,” installation by Farrah Karapetian (April 10 through Oct. 23). Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Friday-Sunday. Free; reservations recommended for groups of six or more. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org

‘Extraction: Earth, Ashes, Dust’

Works by Kim Abeles, Matthew Brandt and others are on view April 2 through May 14. Also on view: the group shows “Closer Now: Intimacy in a Rehabilitating Society” and “Darkroom: The Upshot of Trans-Effective Solidarity” (April 2 through May 14). Torrance Art Museum (TAM), 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Closed Sunday-Monday. Free. torranceartmuseum.com

Bubblefest 2022

This family-friendly special event includes science demonstrations, a laser show, interactive exhibits, paddle boats and an inflatable obstacle course, running through April 17. Discovery Cube Orange County, 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Open daily. Special event pricing, $23.95-$32.90; regular museum admission: $14.95-$19.95. discoverycube.org

Continuing

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ newly opened shrine to all things cinema features exhibits exploring the art and craft of filmmaking, historic memorabilia including props and costumes, plus movie screenings, film series and artist talks. 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $15-$25; ages 17 and younger are free. Reservations required. (323) 930-3000. academymuseum.org

‘Connected Spaces: Cheryl Ann Thomas + Michael F. Rohde’

Ceramic sculptures by California artist Thomas and woven tapestries by her longtime friend Rohde are on display through Aug. 21. Also on view: “Ashwini Bhat: Imprinted, Assembling California,” sculptures, photographs and a video work by the San Francisco artist (through May 1). American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Fridays-Sundays. $7-$21; 12 and younger, free; pay what you can, the first Friday of each month; advance timed-entry tickets required. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

‘how we are in time and space: Nancy Buchanan, Marcia Hafif and Barbara T. Smith’

Works by the three veteran artists and longtime friends (through June 12). Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Open by appointment, Friday-Sunday only. Free. armoryarts.org

‘The Silent West’

Movie posters from the silent film era are on view in this ongoing exhibit. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 are free; reservations available online; walk-ups allowed. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

‘Ann Phong: Re-Evaluating Normal’

The California artist’s large-scale paintings exploring the pandemic, social strife and environmental degradation are on display through May 21. Begovich Gallery, Cal State Fullerton, 800 N. State College Blvd. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays; Fridays by appointment. Free. fullerton.edu

‘Parisian Ecologies: The City Transformed in Nineteenth-Century Prints and Drawings’

Vintage images of Paris, on view through June 25. Benton Museum of Art, Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont; open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free; reservations required. pomona.edu

‘Everest: Ascent to Glory’

The stories of the explorers and guides who first attempted to scale the world’s tallest mountain are told in photographs, film and artifacts in this exhibit on view through Aug. 28. Also on view: “All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives,” jewelry and accessories used in Disney and 20th Century Studios film are featured in this special-ticketed exhibition (through June 19). Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Closed Mondays. “All That Glitters”: $10-$25 (includes museum admission); general admission: $10-$15; children younger than 12 are free; advance purchase recommended. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

‘Infinity Mirrored Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away’

This popular immersive environment created by artist Yayoi Kusama has now reopened (separate reservation required). Also on view: “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” works by John Baldessari, Julie Mehretu and others added to the Broad collection over the last 10 years (through April 3). The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

‘Landscape Through the Eyes of Abstraction’

The concept of the traditional landscape painting is reimagined in multimedia works by noteworthy artists including Kim Abeles, Laddie John Dill and Claudia Parducci; through July 31. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at the Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free. (805) 405-5240. cmato.org

‘Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia’

Daily life in the capital of the ancient Khmer empire is illuminated through artifacts and a companion IMAX documentary in this special ticketed exhibition on view Sept. 5. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibitions, including IMAX films, vary in price. Reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’

The influential rapper who died in 1996 is remembered in this exhibition featuring sound installations, poetry, personal effects and more; through May 1. The Canvas @ L.A. Live, Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, downtown L.A. $19.50-$49.50. wakemewhenimfree.com

‘Norman Rockwell in the 1940s: A View From the American Homefront’

U.S. military members, factory workers and others during World War II are saluted in classic works by the American painter, on view through Oct. 2. Catalina Museum for Art & History, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $15, $17; kids 15 and younger are free with a paying adult; advance purchase recommended. catalinamuseum.org

‘Daisy Hightower: An Installation by Rosalyn Myles’

The L.A.-based artist celebrates her maternal grandmother in this mixed-media installation on view through May 8. Also on view: “Diedrick Brackens: heaven is a muddy riverbed,” exploring the L.A-based weaver and poet’s recurring use of the catfish as a motif (through May 8); “Jaishri Abichandani: Flower-Headed Children,” a survey of figurative sculptures and painted portraits by the New York-based artist (through May 8). Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $7, $9; Sundays are pay what you can; reservations required. craftcontemporary.org

‘Painted Prophecy: The Hebrew Bible Through Christian Eyes’

Illuminated manuscripts from the Middle Ages that examine faith groups’ understanding of the Hebrew scriptures are on display through May 29. Also on view: “Grand Design: 17th-Century French Drawings” (through May 1); “Poussin and the Dance,” paintings by the influential 17th century French artist plus dance films created by local choreographers (through May 8); “In Focus: Writing for the Camera,” (through May 29). Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom’

The role that music has played in inspiring social justice movements in America from the Revolution to the present day is explored in this exhibition on view through May 8. Also on view: “Y Para Siempre ... Marco Antonio Solís” (through April 30). Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. Closed Tuesdays. $12-$18; ages 4 and younger are free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

‘Ruth Gruber: Photojournalist’

Images taken by the globetrotting photographer, journalist and humanitarian are on display through April 13. Holocaust Museum LA, 100 the Grove Drive, L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $15; students and California residents with valid ID, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. holocaustmuseumla.org

‘Science and the Sublime: A Masterpiece by Joseph Wright of Derby’

The Enlightenment-era artist’s monumental 1768 painting “An Experiment on a Bird in the Air Pump,” on loan from the National Gallery in London, is exhibited along with other works from the Huntington’s collection; through May 30. Also on view: “Mapping Fiction,” exploring the geographies of fictional worlds in works by such authors as James Joyce, Lewis Carroll, Robert Louis Stevenson, J.R.R. Tolkien and Octavia E. Butler (through May 2). Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4 are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

‘Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning’

Black political and cultural identities are explored in this two-decade survey of works by the Houston-based multidisciplinary artist, on view through May 29. Also on view: “Sara Cwynar: Apple Red/Grass Green/Sky Blue,” photo collages, digital images and video works by the New York-based artist (through May 29). Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

‘The Art of the Ramen Bowl’

Beautifully decorated porcelain bowls are on display through July 5. Japan House Los Angeles, Ovation Hollywood, Level 2 Gallery, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. Free. japanhousela.com

‘Sutra and Bible: Faith and the Japanese American World War II Incarceration’

The importance of religion and spirituality to Japanese Americans unjustly forced into internment camps during World War II is revealed in this exhibit featuring sacred texts and objects on view through Nov. 27. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; reservations recommended, walk-ups available. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

‘Mammoths and Mastodons’

Fossils and exhibits recall the prehistoric mammals that once called Southern California home. La Brea Tar Pits and Page Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesday through Sunday. $7-$15; California teachers and EBT cardholders, active and retired military, and kids 2 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 763-3499. tarpits.org

‘Patriotism in Conflict: Fighting for Country and Comunidad’

The Chicano Moratorium of August 1970 is revisited via archival photographs, videos, printed materials and ephemera on view through June 19. Also on view: “L.A. Memo: Chicana/o Art from 1972-1989,” works by influential L.A.-based artists including Carlos Almaraz, Patssi Valdez, Teddy Sandoval and Judy Baca (through Aug. 14). LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Thursday-Sundays. Free; reservations recommended. (213) 542-6200. lapca.org

‘Family Album: Dannielle Bowman, Janna Ireland, and Contemporary Works from LACMA’

Images by artists of color inspired by the visual language of family photographs will be on view through June 5. LACMA’s Charles White Elementary School Gallery, 2401 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Saturdays only. Free. lacma.org

‘Andy Warhol: Selections From the Luckman Permanent Collection’

More than 70 works by the iconic Pop artist (through April 30). Luckman Gallery, Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. luckmanarts.org

‘Alex Gardner: We All Exist Right Now’

The painter and Long Beach native explores the interaction of people and spaces (through May 1). Also on view: “California Landscapes: Selections From the Permanent Collection” and “Recent Acquisitions 2019-2021” (through May 1). Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $12; ages 12 and younger are free. (562) 439-2119. lbma.org

‘Shipwrecks: Duty of Memory’

Images of dilapidated and deteriorating vessels, abandoned on beaches around the world and captured by Italian photographer and former diplomat Stefano Benazzo, are on display through April 17. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Open Mondays-Thursdays. $5. themuck.org

‘What would you say?: Activist Graphics From the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’

The use of art and design to promote social-justice causes is explored in this exhibit on view through April 17. Also on view: solo exhibitions from Mark Steven Greenfield, April Bey, Paul Stephen Benjamin, Carla Jay Harris and Keith Collins (through April 17). Museum of Art & History (MOAH), 665 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (661) 723-6250. lancastermoah.org

‘Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall’

Special multimedia exhibit charts the life and career of the renowned primatologist and activist (through April 17; additional $6-$10 fee required). Also on view: “Ichthyosaur: New Discoveries,” the intact skull of a ginormous prehistoric marine reptile (through April 11); “Spiky, Hairy, Shiny: Insects of L.A.” (through April 30). Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Tuesday. $8-$17; ages 2 and younger are free; reservations recommended, walk-ups welcome. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org

‘Richard Hunt: Details’

Lithographs made by the sculptor during a 1965 residency at the Tamarind Lithography Workshop in Los Angeles are on display through July 4. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesdays-Wednesdays. $12-$15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

‘Archival Intimacies: Queering South/East Asian Diasporas’

The intersection of LGBTQ life and the immigrant experience in Southern California’s South Asian communities is explored in this multi-site project on view through May 29. ONE Archives at the USC Libraries, 909 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Closed Sundays-Mondays. Free. one.usc.edu. Also at USC Pacific Asia Museum, Annex Gallery, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger, and every second Sunday of the month; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

‘Don Bartletti: Elusive Moments — Enduring Stories’

New exhibit surveys the career of the Pulitzer Prize-winning former Times photojournalist (through May 1). Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $5, $10; students, children and active-duty military: free. oma-online.org

‘The Modern Chair’

Examples of cutting-edge chair design from the early 20th century to the present day (through April 3). Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, 300 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. Closed Mondays-Wednesdays. $5. psmuseum.org

‘Water, Earth & Fire’

Ceramics by local artists are on view through April 16. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Closed Sundays. Free. pvartcenter.org

‘The Weight of Memory: William Catling’

Midcareer survey of works by the artist who specializes in sculpting with clay; through May 15. Also on view: “Are You With Me? Sonya Fe,” oil paintings and mixed-media drawings by the contemporary Chicana artist (through May 29). Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Closed Monday-Tuesday. $3, $5; children younger than 12, active-duty military and veterans and family members: free. riversideartmuseum.org

‘Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources’

Works by the post-Impressionist painter are displayed with pieces by Monet, Gauguin, Delacroix, et al. as well as first editions of novels by Dickens, Tolstoy, et al., in this engrossing, special ticketed exhibition on view through May 22. Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. “Van Gogh” tickets: $10-$16; free for museum members and ages 6 and younger (regular admission: $6, $10; active-duty military and their families, and ages 6 and younger are free). sbma.net

‘Fieldnotes: Lynn Hanson’ and ‘A Narrative: John Robertson’

Paintings, drawings, etc. by the husband-and-wife artists from Ventura are on view through July 10. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 and 123 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. Closed Mondays-Tuesdays. $3, $4; free for students and museum members. santapaulaartmuseum.org

‘Riding L.A.’

The history of public transit in the City of Angels is explored in this new pop-up installation presented by the Los Angeles Railroad Heritage Foundation. Union Station, Waiting Room Kiosk, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. Open daily. Free. unionstationla.com

‘Ulysses Jenkins: Without Your Interpretation’

This retrospective saluting the groundbreaking Los Angeles video and performance artist is on view through May 15. Also on view: “A Decade of Acquisitions of Works on Paper,” contemporary prints and drawings by Richard Artschwager, Ruth Asawa, Huma Bhabha, et al. (through May 1); “Lifes,” an exhibit exploring the process of interdisciplinary art-making features contributions from scores of artists working in different media (through May 8). UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

‘Gosette Lubondo: Imaginary Trip’

The Congolese photographer explores past and present, the individual and society, the legacy of colonialism and the challenges of modern life in images on view through July 3. Also on view: “How Do You See This World?: The Art of Almighty God,” retrospective of paintings by Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto (through May 8). UCLA Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

‘Ebon: Fear of a Black Planet’

John Jennings and Stacey Robinson, collectively known as Black Kirby, salute one of the first Black comic-book superheroes in this exhibition on view through June 19. Also on view: the companion exhibit “Black Kirby X: Ten Years of Remix and Revolution” (through June 19); “Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection,” images of legendary singers and musicians (through April 3). UCR Arts (California Museum of Photography, Culver Center of the Arts), 3824-34 Main St., Riverside. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free. ucrarts.ucr.edu

‘Bali: Agency and Power in Southeast Asia’

Aspects of Balinese life and culture are recorded in paintings collected by cultural anthropologists Gregory Bateson and Margaret Mead during fieldwork on the Indonesian island during the 1930s; on view through June 12. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger, and every second Sunday of the month; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

‘Sea Sky Land: towards a map of everything’

Thirty large-format paintings and sculptures created by Enrique Martínez Celaya are on display through April 9. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Sundays-Mondays. Free. (213) 740-4561. fisher.usc.edu