Entertainment & Arts

We identified 9 types of comedy club laughers. Which one are you?

Illustrated text reading "9 Types of Comedy Club Laughers"
(Illustration by Gemma Correll / For The Times)
Share
By Gemma Correll
Art direction by 
Judith Pryor
Share

If you’ve ever been to a comedy club, you know the moment, the one where one laugh stands out from all the rest. It calls attention to itself not only for its full-blast volume, but also for its particular character. Maybe it’s a loud snort. Or a regular laugh that escalates into a scream. You look around to find the source of the disruption. Someone across the room? Someone at the next table? Maybe it’s you!

With Los Angeles about to be overrun by comedians during Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival — 12 nights, 30 locations and more than 250 shows — cartoonist Gemma Correll has pinpointed nine types of comedy club laughers. See if you recognize yourself in any of them.

Comedians Janelle James, Joel Kim Booster and Katherine Ryan.

Entertainment & Arts

31 must-see acts to catch during Netflix’s major L.A. comedy festival

Find interviews, recommendations and more in our day-by-day guide to the citywide Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, which runs April 28 to May 8.

Comedy club laugher - drink spitter
(Illustration by Gemma Correll for The Times)
Advertisement

Comedy club laugher - snorter
(Illustration by Gemma Correll for The Times)
Comedy club laugher - wheezer
(Illustration by Gemma Correll for The Times)
Comedy club laugher - nervous
(Illustration by Gemma Correll for The Times)
Comedy club laugher - hooter
(Illustration by Gemma Correll for The Times)
Comedy club laugher - screamer
(Illustration by Gemma Correll for The Times)
Comedy club laugher - stoic
(Illustration by Gemma Correll for The Times)
Advertisement

Comedy club laugher - cryer
(Illustration by Gemma Correll for The Times)
Comedy club laughers - sniggerer
(Illustration by Gemma Correll for The Times)

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionArts
Judith Pryor

Judith Pryor is an art director and designer at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times