The Hollywood Bowl at 100: Tell us your favorite memories of the iconic venue

A person walks between the boxes near the shell of the Hollywood Bowl on an overcast day.
The Hollywood Bowl, in May 2021, is celebrating its 100th anniversary of programming this year.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Vanessa Franko 
The Hollywood Bowl is perhaps L.A.’s ultimate homegrown star.

The iconic venue, which turns 100 this year, is the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. It has hosted the biggest names in pop music — Frank Sinatra, Billie Holliday, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston and John Legend, among many other stars. It’s also the ultimate place for a picnic.

But for many Angelenos, the venue is also very personal. From incredible performances to first dates, we want to hear your stories about the Bowl.

Tell us your memories about the Bowl below, and we might share your story in a future article. (We’ll accept submissions through May 27.)





