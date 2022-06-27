Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Luxury bumper cars: Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son backs into BMW with Lamborghini

A man with brown hair and a goatee poses for pictures at a red-carpet event.
Ben Affleck, whose son, Samuel, accidentally reversed a Lamborghini into a BMW at a luxury car rental dealership.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old-son, Samuel, got his hands on something far more expensive than a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe.

On Sunday, the actor’s child accidentally reversed a Lamborghini Urus into a BMW at Los Angeles luxury car rental dealership 777 Exotics. Before the incident, Affleck, his son and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, were checking out the model, which retails for at least $230,000.

In a paparazzi video, the child can be seen jumping into the driver’s seat after the “Gone Girl” actor, with Lopez in the back seat behind the boy. The Lamborghini rolled back just inches to tap the white BMW behind it.

After the minor accident, both the child and his father checked the two vehicles for potential damage. A representative for Affleck told The Times that “there was no damage and no one was hurt.”

Samuel is Affleck’s son with fellow actor Jennifer Garner.

The harmless accident came a week after Father’s Day, when Lopez lauded Affleck as the “most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever” on Instagram. The post featured images of the two celebrities kissing and snuggling up to each other, both in 2022 and in the early 2000s.

Bennifer, as Affleck and Lopez are called, have been going strong since rekindling their romance in 2021 after first dating back in the early aughts. Earlier in April, Affleck proposed to the singer for the second time.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, is that a yes?’” Lopez wrote in her newsletter back then. “I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

