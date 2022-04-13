Guess where Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez: ‘My favorite place on earth’

Splish splash, Jennifer Lopez was taking a bath when Ben Affleck asked for her hand in marriage — again.

In Wednesday’s edition of Lopez’s “On the JLo” newsletter, the “Marry Me” star revealed when, where and how her ex-fiancé-turned-current-fiancé proposed for the second time.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” the pop musician wrote.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

Over the weekend, Lopez shared in another newsletter update that she was engaged to Affleck again, nearly two decades after the power couple canceled their planned wedding in 2003 due to “excessive media attention.”

Bennifer first started dating in 2002 after finding love on the set of “Gigli.” During their whirlwind relationship, Affleck even famously appeared in the music video for Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block.” In 2021, the former flames rekindled their romance shortly after Lopez called off her engagement to baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Affleck ended things with “Knives Out” actor Ana de Armas.

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” Lopez continued in her Wednesday newsletter.

“It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

On Friday, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker shared a video of her square-cut green engagement ring: “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be,” Lopez said Wednesday.

The actor and singer’s latest newsletter arrived the same day the Tribeca Festival announced that a forthcoming documentary about Lopez will open the event in June. Directed by Amanda Micheli, “Halftime” will chronicle Lopez’s evolution as an artist with commentary from the performer herself.

After premiering during Tribeca at the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights — near Lopez’s hometown of the Bronx — “Halftime” will debut June 14 on Netflix.