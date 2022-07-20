Redondo police warn ‘Dog Whisperer’ star César Millan not to bring dogs to pier

Who’s a bad boy? Who’s a bad boy? Apparently, “Dog Whisperer” star César Millan.

On Tuesday, the television personality had a run-in with the Redondo Beach Police Department. Officers had to remind Millan not to bring his dogs to the pier, and the department’s official Instagram account recounted the interaction.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that dogs are not allowed on the Redondo Beach Pier! Not even the dog whisperer @cesarsway,” said the photo caption. “Cesar was given a warning and promptly complied with the law prohibiting dogs on the pier.”

The photo shows a Redondo Beach police officer posing with Millan, who had at least three medium-sized dogs of different breeds in tow. They were on the pier, with the officer pointing at Millan, who was flashing a peace sign.

“Thanks for understanding sir!” the caption continued.

In the Emmy-nominated National Geographic TV series “Dog Whisperer,” Millan helped owners discipline their canine companions. The series ran from 2004 to 2012.

Since then, he has continued to build his animal rehabilitation empire with additional shows “César 911" and “Mutt & Stuff” and the touring dog-training lecture “César Millan Live!”

And when animal shelters saw an uptick in dog adoptions at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Millan shared tips he thought could help dog owners.

“I train people, rehabilitate dogs,” he said. “I try to bring consciousness to the humans.”