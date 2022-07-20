Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Redondo police warn ‘Dog Whisperer’ star César Millan not to bring dogs to pier

A man in a blue shirt and jeans with a parrot on his shoulder walks four dogs of varying sizes, a goat and a pony at a ranch.
“Dog Whisperer” star César Millan had a run-in with authorities on Wednesday.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Who’s a bad boy? Who’s a bad boy? Apparently, “Dog Whisperer” star César Millan.

On Tuesday, the television personality had a run-in with the Redondo Beach Police Department. Officers had to remind Millan not to bring his dogs to the pier, and the department’s official Instagram account recounted the interaction.

Redeeming Rover

Cesar Millan helps incorrigible canines roll over a new leaf, find ‘fulfillment’

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that dogs are not allowed on the Redondo Beach Pier! Not even the dog whisperer @cesarsway,” said the photo caption. “Cesar was given a warning and promptly complied with the law prohibiting dogs on the pier.”

The photo shows a Redondo Beach police officer posing with Millan, who had at least three medium-sized dogs of different breeds in tow. They were on the pier, with the officer pointing at Millan, who was flashing a peace sign.

“Thanks for understanding sir!” the caption continued.

Cesar Millan is shown with dogs at his Dog Psychology Center in January 2015 in Santa Clarita.

California

L.A. County animal control to ‘dog whisperer’ Cesar Millan: Show us the pig

Before they wrap up a probe into allegations of animal cruelty involving “dog whisperer” Cesar Millan, Los Angeles County animal control officials want to see the pot-bellied pig that was attacked by a French bulldog mix during a TV episode.

In the Emmy-nominated National Geographic TV series “Dog Whisperer,” Millan helped owners discipline their canine companions. The series ran from 2004 to 2012.

Since then, he has continued to build his animal rehabilitation empire with additional shows “César 911" and “Mutt & Stuff” and the touring dog-training lecture “César Millan Live!”

SANTA CLARITA, CA-JUNE 8, 2020: Dog trainer Cesar Millan goes for a walk on his ranch in Santa Clarita with a variety of dogs, a miniature horse, a goat and a macaw. All the animals and bird belong to Milan except for the great dane, that was visiting. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

Lots of us adopted dogs in quarantine: ‘Dog Whisperer’ César Millán has some tips

Animal shelters were emptied this spring as people adopted dogs to keep them company during quarantine. Now, they aren’t behaving the way we want, but César Millán — the “Dog Whisperer” — says it’s the owners who need training.

And when animal shelters saw an uptick in dog adoptions at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Millan shared tips he thought could help dog owners.

“I train people, rehabilitate dogs,” he said. “I try to bring consciousness to the humans.”

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

