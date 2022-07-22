‘Nope’ explained: All the references in Jordan Peele’s new movie

Jordan Peele is back on the big screen with “Nope,” another new nightmare for audiences to sink their teeth into. The highly anticipated film focuses on a pair of siblings played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer working as Hollywood horse wranglers on a ranch in the desert outskirts of Los Angeles who enlist the help of a tech expert (Brandon Perea) to help them capture footage of a mysterious cloud that sits on the mountain at the edge of their property. Like Peele’s earlier films, “Get Out” and “Us,” the movie riffs on quintessential genre iconography and ideas while carving out a space of its own, which is sure to get viewers theorizing what it all means. Below, find all of The Times’ coverage of “Nope” and what our movie experts have to say about the blockbuster.