‘The irony is beyond cosmic’: The internet clowns Logan Paul for his bad ‘Nope’ review

Logan Paul and a scene from "Nope."
Logan Paul, left, drew online mockery for his social media post dissing “Nope,” right, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea.
(Scott Garfitt / AP; Universal Pictures)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
You Tube star and professional wrestler Logan Paul took to Twitter Monday afternoon to declare that Jordan Peele’s “Nope” “is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.”

But Twitter wasn’t having it.

“I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace,” Paul added, before continuing to sound off in a thread of 10 questions.

The film, which stars Palmer alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun, is a nuanced satire about our cultural obsession with spectacle and clout. It has already cleared more than $44 million in its first weekend in theaters.

Paul’s tweet received more than 9,000 quote tweets and more than 2,000 replies, many of which made clear that the internet believes the problem here is Paul, not Peele’s film.

In particular, a number of observers cited the irony of a social media personality known for once sharing a video of a corpse hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest “miss[ing] the point of a movie about the exploitation of tragedy.” (Users did not refrain from having a bit of fun at Paul’s expense either, alluding to notably witless characters from “Euphoria” and “The Boys” and “30 Rock” as well as his cinematic masterpieces “Airplane Mode” and “The Thinning.”)

