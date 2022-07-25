You Tube star and professional wrestler Logan Paul took to Twitter Monday afternoon to declare that Jordan Peele’s “Nope” “is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.”

But Twitter wasn’t having it.

“I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace,” Paul added, before continuing to sound off in a thread of 10 questions.

The film, which stars Palmer alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun, is a nuanced satire about our cultural obsession with spectacle and clout. It has already cleared more than $44 million in its first weekend in theaters.

Paul’s tweet received more than 9,000 quote tweets and more than 2,000 replies, many of which made clear that the internet believes the problem here is Paul, not Peele’s film.

In particular, a number of observers cited the irony of a social media personality known for once sharing a video of a corpse hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest “miss[ing] the point of a movie about the exploitation of tragedy.” (Users did not refrain from having a bit of fun at Paul’s expense either, alluding to notably witless characters from “Euphoria” and “The Boys” and “30 Rock” as well as his cinematic masterpieces “Airplane Mode” and “The Thinning.”)

what's really funny about this thread is that most of your questions were either directly answered by the movie without any deeper thinking necessary from the viewer, or would make sense with even just the slightest bit of media comprehension skills — mumble⁷ in the box🃏 (@bubblehobis) July 25, 2022

So you're telling me the movie's very clear commentary on spectacle (and the lengths people will go to capture it) was totally missed by Logan Paul, the guy that vlogged himself and his friends laughing at a dead body in the Aokigahara forest in Japan. The irony is beyond cosmic. https://t.co/1f71JGS4Uj — tori-lynne 🧙🏾‍♀️ (@transitoriii) July 25, 2022

Logan Paul who famously recorded a man hanging him self for views, misses the point of a movie about the exploitation of tragedy. https://t.co/gUJpNY4nkQ — (Not) YouTube Kids (4 days 🎂) (@RealYouTubeKids) July 25, 2022

logan paul saying a movie about clout-chasing, animal rights, and treatment of employees is bad is one of the most ironic statements ive ever seen https://t.co/bjthjJNywJ — luca (@shehateluca) July 25, 2022

Very interesting that Logan Paul didn’t understand a movie in which one of the key themes is how people will do anything for a spectacle and/or attention https://t.co/V78yHRjqJT — JULIA (@S0UNDOFMETAL) July 25, 2022