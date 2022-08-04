Ne-Yo’s wife files for divorce after she alleges he fathered a child with another woman

Days after accusing husband Ne-Yo of sleeping with another woman, Crystal Renay Smith has filed for divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by The Times, the entrepreneur filed a petition for divorce from R&B singer Ne-Yo — whose given name is Shaffer Chimere Smith — on Monday. The petition said Ne-Yo and Smith separated on July 22, 2022.

“Petitioner is entitled to a divorce from respondent upon the ground that the marriage is irrevocably broken with no hope for reconciliation,” the court document said.

Echoing Smith’s accusations, the petition said Ne-Yo “has committed the act of adultery.” The file also claims that the “U 2 Luv” singer “recently fathered a minor child” with another woman.

In her Saturday Instagram post, which has since been deleted, Smith said she lived “8 years of lies and deception” with Ne-Yo.

“8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband who sell their bodies to him unprotected. ..every last one of them,” she wrote. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”

Advertisement

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.” — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) July 31, 2022

Amid the drama, Ne-Yo wrote Sunday in a tweet that “my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors.”

“I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time,” he said.

It’s not the first talk of divorce for the couple, who almost ended their marriage in February 2020. Ne-Yo and Smith reconciled during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic after quarantine brought them together, he said on “Tamron Hall” in November 2020.

They married in 2016 and renewed their vows in Las Vegas in April of this year. They share three children together: Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., Roman Alexander-Raj Smith and Isabella Rose Smith.