Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Ne-Yo’s wife files for divorce after she alleges he fathered a child with another woman

Ne-Yo, right, and Crystal Renay Smith have filed for divorce.
Ne-Yo, right, and Crystal Renay Smith have filed for divorce.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press )
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Days after accusing husband Ne-Yo of sleeping with another woman, Crystal Renay Smith has filed for divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by The Times, the entrepreneur filed a petition for divorce from R&B singer Ne-Yo — whose given name is Shaffer Chimere Smith — on Monday. The petition said Ne-Yo and Smith separated on July 22, 2022.

“Petitioner is entitled to a divorce from respondent upon the ground that the marriage is irrevocably broken with no hope for reconciliation,” the court document said.

A man in a fancy suit and black hat sings into a microphone in front of seated orchestra-style musicians

Music

Ne-Yo asks for privacy after ‘heartbroken’ wife Crystal Renay accuses him of cheating

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay Smith, said Saturday that she was leaving the singer-songwriter after accusing him of cheating on her numerous times.

Echoing Smith’s accusations, the petition said Ne-Yo “has committed the act of adultery.” The file also claims that the “U 2 Luv” singer “recently fathered a minor child” with another woman.

In her Saturday Instagram post, which has since been deleted, Smith said she lived “8 years of lies and deception” with Ne-Yo.

“8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband who sell their bodies to him unprotected. ..every last one of them,” she wrote. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”

Advertisement

Amid the drama, Ne-Yo wrote Sunday in a tweet that “my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors.”

“I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time,” he said.

Ne-Yo, right, and Crystal Renay arrive at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Jan. 17, 2016, in Santa Monica.

Entertainment & Arts

Ne-Yo and his new bride, Crystal Renay, welcome a baby boy

It’s not the first talk of divorce for the couple, who almost ended their marriage in February 2020. Ne-Yo and Smith reconciled during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic after quarantine brought them together, he said on “Tamron Hall” in November 2020.

They married in 2016 and renewed their vows in Las Vegas in April of this year. They share three children together: Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., Roman Alexander-Raj Smith and Isabella Rose Smith.

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement