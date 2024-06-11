Billy Ray Cyrus splits with Firerose, reportedly alleging fraud and seeking annulment

Billy Ray Cyrus has reportedly filed for divorce — or perhaps an annulment — from new wife Firerose. The two got married last fall.

So much for “the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love” that either of them could imagine. That’s how Cyrus described their wedding day a mere eight months ago. “For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Now he’s apparently singing a different achy breaky tune: Miley Cyrus’ dad wants an annulment and is alleging fraud, according to TMZ, which cited documents listing a separation date of May 22.

The outlet reported that Cyrus gave Firerose two days to get out of their house and is paying her $5,000 a month plus money for housing in Tennessee for 90 days or until the divorce is finalized, whichever comes first. Billy Ray Cyrus also alleged non-specific but nonetheless intriguing “inappropriate marital conduct,” per TMZ.

Representatives for both performers didn’t respond immediately Tuesday to inquiries from The Times.

The third Mr. and Mrs. Cyrus — he’s 62, she’s 34, and he’s been married twice before — exchanged vows Oct. 10 last year. They had been engaged since late fall 2022, a little more than half a year after Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from the country singer.

Billy Ray and Tish had been married for nearly 30 years and attempted to end it twice, ultimately succeeding with their third divorce filing. The two hadn’t been living together for about two years when she sought the split in April 2022. Rather, the COVID-19 pandemic sent him home to Tennessee while she holed up in Los Angeles.

“It had not been in a good place for a long time,” Tish Cyrus said of her relationship on a podcast earlier this year (via E! News). “And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone. Like I had met him when I was 23, 24.”

Firerose and Billy Ray, meanwhile, met on the set of “Hannah Montana” in 2011, she told Ryan Seacrest in 2022 on what was then “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.”

“Billy Ray’s been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He’s just really believed in me,” Firerose said, right before Cyrus started telling Seacrest about becoming a new grandfather.

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last October, she added some details, such as they met on a street in Hollywood near where “Hannah Montana” filmed, when she was leaving an audition and he was walking by with “the most beautiful German shepherd you’ve ever seen.” She asked if she could pet the dog and later described the meeting (or perhaps the German shepherd?) as “tapped into some divine purpose” in bringing them together.

Firerose then spoke about how pop music was her “spirituality” and how it led her to make her pilgrimage to the United States. “I just knew in my spirit that I belonged in America,” she said.

Anyway, sounds like Firerose did not wind up being Billy Ray Cyrus’ “real deal,” as he described her in People last November.

“Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend,” Firerose wrote on Instagram on their six-month anniversary.

We’re going to guess they are not best friends anymore.