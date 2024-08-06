Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose settle divorce, ending marriage after less than a year

Singers Billy Ray Cyrus, left, and Firerose settled their divorce after less than a year of marriage.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s short-lived marriage is officially over.

The singers have settled their divorce after months of tension and allegations of abuse and fraud, The Times has confirmed. A representative for the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer said the former spouses settled Friday, but did not disclose more information about the terms of their separation.

In a statement shared with The Times, the rep for Cyrus said the singer “is relieved to put this nightmare behind him” while Cyrus dubbed his marriage to Firerose a “crazy insane scam.” Additionally, the father to Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and his rep also alleged that Firerose, 36, legally changed her last name from Hodges to Cyrus “a couple of weeks ago” and that the surname was her “sole impetus for marrying” the 62-year-old singer.

“It’s unfortunate … it played out this way … not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger …. It was a matter of the heart. Love is blind … that’s for sure,” Cyrus said.

A source close to Firerose denied the name-change allegations, claiming the Australian singer filed to change her last name shortly after her marriage to Cyrus in the fall of 2023. The source also told The Times in a statement that Firerose and her legal team “would have provided a significant evidence to prove [Cyrus] fabricated a narrative that would benefit his public image” had their case gone to trial.

“It was much more important to [Firerose] that this continuous smear campaign end, and the emotional turmoil stop so she can close the door on this chapter,” the source said.

Cyrus announced his engagement to Firerose, whom he met while working on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” in the early 2000s, in November 2022. They wed in October 2023, but were headed for divorce less than a year later.

In June, Cyrus filed to divorce his Australian bride and accused her of racking up more than $96,000 worth of purchases on his personal and business credit cards. Shortly after Cyrus’ fraud allegations, Firerose accused her now-ex-husband of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.”

The divorce proceedings reached a new level of tension in late July when the Daily Mail published a two-minute audio clip of what seems to be a heated argument between Cyrus and Firerose. In the snippet, Cyrus can be heard berating Firerose, dubbing her an “idiot” and a “selfish f— b—.” Firerose can be heard asking him to cool his tone and saying that she wants him to be happy.

With the divorce drama and their marriage behind them, both Firerose and Cyrus seem to be looking forward to a new chapter — just without the other. On Monday, Firerose shared a post that reads “The Best is Yet to Come” to her Instagram story.

Cyrus, on the other hand, shared a cryptic video to his profile on Tuesday. “Yeah, this is where a bad thing happened and we corrected it,” he can be heard saying in a video showing a grassy field. While he doesn’t exactly name that “bad thing,” the field looks similar to where he and Firerose posed for pictures on their wedding day.

“Truth prevails,” Cyrus said.