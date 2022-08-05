Anne Heche reportedly hospitalized for burns after crashing car into Mar Vista home

Anne Heche, the Emmy-nominated actor known for “Gracie’s Choice” and “Vanished,” reportedly has been hospitalized after she crashed her car and caused a home to catch fire in Mar Vista on Friday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a car crash in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue before 11 a.m. on Friday. A post on the fire department’s official Twitter account said one person, who was critically injured, was rescued and hospitalized. Fifty-nine firefighters arrived on the scene and took 65 minutes to fully contain and extinguish the fire, the Twitter report said.

LAFD said on its website that a “a female adult found within the vehicle” has been taken to a nearby “hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition.” No other injuries were reported.

LAFD Alert-Knockdown - #MarVista Structure Fire 1766 S Walgrove Av MAP: https://t.co/dybqLgtWHm FS63; *Address Corrected*. Vehicle Struck/Entered Home Causing Fire. 59 Firefighters. 65 Minutes. One Critically Injured Person Rescued. DETAILS: https://t.co/la6XkrSs0g — LAFD (@LAFD) August 5, 2022

The department did not identify Heche as the driver, but TMZ first reported that witnesses saw Heche driving a blue Mini Cooper in their neighborhood. With videos and photos from the scene, the site said Heche first crashed into a garage of an apartment building.

Before residents could help Heche out of her car, she reversed and drove off, according to TMZ. Shortly after that, Heche reportedly crashed into a nearby home and ignited a fire in Mar Vista, a neighborhood on L.A.'s westside.

A photo posted by TMZ showed Heche in the driver’s seat of the Mini Cooper, and a video captured the driver being rescued from the crash and wheeled onto an ambulance. In the video, the injured driver was covered in a white cloth while on a stretcher.

A representative for Heche declined to comment when reached by The Times Friday.

This story is developing.