Anne Heche sells Lake Arrowhead retreat for $1 million

Actress Anne Heche and her former partner, actor James Tupper, have cut a deal in Lake Arrowhead, selling a lakefront retreat in the forested community for $1 million, public records show.

The rustic cabin retreat, built in 1956, has vaulted ceilings, knotty-pine siding and unobstructed views of the lake. An original stone fireplace runs from floor to ceiling in the great room. An updated kitchen, a loft, three bedrooms and two bathrooms fill out the 1,440-square-foot floor plan.

Outside, wrap-around decking creates additional space for living and entertaining. A single-slip dock completes the lakeside package.

The property last changed hands seven years ago for $899,000, records show. It had been listed for sale since August for $1.05 million.

Kathy Delong of Lakeview Realty Enterprises was the listing agent. SueEllen Knapp of Capre represented the buyer.

Heche, 50, is known for her film roles in “Donnie Brasco” (1997), “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998) and “John Q” (2002). More recently, the actress has appeared on the shows “The Brave” and “Chicago P.D.”

Tupper, 54, met Heche on the set of the show “Men in Trees.” His other credits include “Mercy” (2011-15) and “Revenge” (2010-11). More recently, he appeared on HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

The former couple reportedly separated two years ago after about 10 years together.