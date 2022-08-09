‘Real Housewives’ star Teresa Giudice and her mountain of hair marry Luis Ruelas

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has married entrepreneur Luis “Louie” Ruelas, the bride confirmed Monday on Instagram.

The lavish wedding — which took place Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J. — featured trapeze artists, enormous heart-shaped bouquets of white roses, fire performers, a light show and a live DJ.

But perhaps nothing attracted more attention than Giudice’s mountain of hair, which towered over her massive crystal tiara and cascaded to her lower back.

In a recent radio interview with “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen, Giudice’s longtime hairstylist, Lucia Casazza, revealed that the heavily memed hairstyle required more than 1,500 bobby pins and “over $7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions” to pull off. Casazza dubbed her client “the queen of Jersey” and explained that she wanted to create a look “fit for a queen.”

At one point, Casazza had to stand on a chair while building her gravity-defying masterpiece. After the wedding was over, Giudice’s glam team spent two hours removing the pins from her head.

“You know what we stand for in Jersey,” Casazza said. “You go big or you go home.”

Over the weekend, Twitter was teeming with commentary and jokes about the extravagant updo, which cost approximately $10,000 in total.

“Youre in her dm’s, im in Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair,” tweeted @ryanbailey25.

“I sincerely hope Bravo hid a GoPro in Teresa Giudice’s hair to film the wedding,” tweeted @mselizabethr.

“I’ll be thinking about Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair for the rest of my life,” tweeted @sarahhearon.

According to Page Six, Giudice and Ruelas dated for about a year before getting engaged in October 2021. The reality-TV personality was previously married to Joe Giudice, with whom she shares four daughters.

In September 2020, Teresa and Joe Giudice finalized their divorce several years after they were convicted of bankruptcy fraud. Teresa Giudice was sentenced to 15 months in prison for her crimes, while Joe Giudice was given 41 months.

After remarrying, a “grateful” Giudice appears to be looking forward to embarking on a new chapter with her new husband, whom she deemed her “soulmate” this week on Instagram.

“Babe, I love you more than I could ever express,” she wrote.

“I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come into my life and love me & my girls unconditionally. Thank you to all of our loved ones who came to celebrate with us — our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support. THANK YOU to ... the entire amazing team that worked so tirelessly to make our dream wedding happen.”