Eugenio Derbez needs complicated surgery after accident, wife Alessandra Rosaldo says

A man with a mustache smiling in a patterned black-and-maroon suit
Eugenio Derbez attends the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
“How to Be a Latin Lover” star Eugenio Derbez is undergoing surgery after an accident, his wife announced on Monday.

Singer and actor Alessandra Rosaldo said in a statement that her husband is “fine” but has suffered “delicate” injuries that require serious medical attention. She added that the operation Derbez needs is “very complicated” but will “not compromise his health.”

“The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,” Rosaldo said in her announcement, translated from Spanish to English by Variety.

“At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so.”

Derbez, 60, is known for standout roles in “Instructions Not Included” (2013), “How to Be a Latin Lover” (2017), “Overboard” (2018), “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019) and dozens of other film and TV projects. Recently, he starred as passionate high school music teacher Bernardo Villalobos in “CODA,” which won three Academy Awards this year, including best picture.

The prolific actor’s latest project, a romantic-comedy series titled “The Valet,” premiered on Hulu in May. Derbez is an icon in his home country of Mexico, where he launched his career as a TV actor and director.

Toward the end of her message, Rosaldo asked family members, friends and the press to allow her to continue sharing updates on Derbez’s health via social media. The telenovela star and her husband share an 8-year-old daughter, Aitana. Derbez also has three older children, José Eduardo, 30, Vadhir, 31, and Aislinn, 36.

“Thank you for always being close to us,” Rosaldo said. “I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

