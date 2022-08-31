Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Camila Morrone, [take a guess], have reportedly split

In an uncanny case of life imitating memes, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly split less than three months after the model turned 25.

If the People magazine and E! News reports are true, Morrone is now the fourth woman to stop dating DiCaprio after her 25th birthday as the Oscar winner’s age continues to rise like water on the Titanic. DiCaprio, 47, has never publicly dated anyone older than a quarter-century, according to this handy-dandy chart created and recently updated by Reddit user TrustLittleBrother.

Representatives for DiCaprio and Morrone did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Naturally, social media had a field day with the breakup news, which played perfectly into the public’s perception of the “Don’t Look Up” star, who previously ended things with model Bar Refaeli, actor Kelly Rohrbach and model Nina Agdal before any of them reached the age of 26.

To be fair, it’s not clear who broke up with whom in each instance.

DiCaprio tends to date women between the ages of 20 and 25, prompting some to lose their minds over the mere possibility of his next girlfriend being born in the 2000s.

“there’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25,” tweeted @zedonarrival, “the stats are breathtaking.”

“3 things are certain in life,” tweeted @erinbrockobic. “death ... taxes ... [and] leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed.”

Some jokingly attempted to defend the “Great Gatsby” star for his alleged ageism by coming up with various benevolent explanations as to why the environmental activist seemingly refuses to go out with women above a certain age.

“maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy,” tweeted @sallydarr. “did that ever occur to you.”

“maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it,” tweeted @sarahclazarus. “did that even occur to you.”

But others sided with Morrone, as well as anyone who has ever aged out of DiCaprio’s perceived dating limit.

“Would everyone leave Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend alone??” tweeted @TheMovieMermaid. “she’s got enough to worry about, what with her coming off her parents’ health insurance soon.”

“I hope all of Leo DiCaprio’s exes become friends :) and form a book club :) and pull off a heist of something in his mansion :),” tweeted @karencheee.

Since making their first public appearances together in 2018, DiCaprio and Morrone have kept their relationship relatively private over the course of four-plus years. Also a rising actor, Morrone is soon set to star in the Amazon Prime limited series “Daisy Jones & the Six,” while DiCaprio will next appear in the Martin Scorsese period drama “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

In a 2019 interview with The Times, Morrone spoke candidly about her almost 25-year age gap with DiCaprio while expressing her frustration with the media’s fixation on her dating life rather than her work.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.

“I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

See more reactions to DiCaprio and Morrone’s reported breakup below.

white smoke has emerged from the chimney atop north hollywood high school, signaling that leonardo dicaprio has chosen a new girlfriend — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) August 30, 2022

December 19th will mark the 25th anniversary of "Titanic" being released in U.S. theaters, which means it still has almost four months of eligibility left to go on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 30, 2022

i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate — megan (@weganmilliamson) August 30, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 30, 2022

Would everyone leave Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend alone?? she's got enough to worry about, what with her coming off her parents' health insurance soon — Cassandra 🎬🧜🏻‍♀️ (@TheMovieMermaid) August 30, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you. — it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) August 31, 2022