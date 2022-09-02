‘Count on me’: Jane Fonda announces she has lymphoma and doubles down on activism

Screen icon and activist Jane Fonda revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with lymphoma and has started chemotherapy.

Fonda said that she has started treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which she said is “a very treatable cancer.” The actor, known for her work in film and television projects including “Barbarella,” “9 to 5” and “Grace and Frankie,” said she will undergo chemotherapy for six months and that she has been “handling the treatments quite well.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Fonda, 84, said: “80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,”

Fonda, who has been dedicated to multiple social causes throughout her decades-long career, acknowledged her access to healthcare and explained the link between her diagnosis and pressing global issues.

“We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them, " she said in her Instagram caption on Friday. “For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.”

Advertisement

In recent years, Fonda has become a notable activist for climate change. In February 2020, the Oscar-winning actor kicked off a series of monthly protests in California to bring attention to the climate crisis.

“I’m really happy that we’re here,” Fonda previously said during a Los Angeles installment of her Fire Drill Fridays in 2020. “This is the place we can really emphasize stopping the drilling and the fracking.”

California Jane Fonda brings climate change protests to Los Angeles Jane Fonda will hold a rally on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Feb. 7, kicking off a series of monthly protests around California.

"Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me,” Fonda wrote Friday.

“One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

She concluded her Instagram post by saying she “will not allow cancer to keep me doing from doing all I can.”

“The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions,” she said.