Detective Daniel Craig returns for silly, suspenseful ‘Knives Out 2’ teaser trailer

Like knives, the highly anticipated first trailer for “Glass Onion” is finally out.

Netflix released a teaser Thursday for the sequel to writer-director Rian Johnson’s Oscar-nominated whodunit “Knives Out.” The star-studded ensemble of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” includes Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe.

The only returning cast member, Daniel Craig, has reprised his beloved role as detective Benoit Blanc, who expertly solved the first “Knives Out” mystery with a key assist from Ana de Armas’ Marta Cabrera. In the follow-up, Blanc travels to Greece to investigate a whole new band of suspects.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Craig’s melodramatic sleuth says with his signature Southern drawl in the preview. “You expected a mystery. You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game.”

The remainder of the sneak peek is a suspenseful flurry of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments: Craig sipping a drink by the pool, Cline arming herself with a sharp implement, Henwick screaming bloody murder, Hahn shouting ‘Holy s—,’ Hudson strutting in an orange bikini, Bautista firing a shot into the air and Monaé dropping a glass that inevitably shatters on the floor.

“Lock the doors. Stay in your rooms,” Craig’s Blanc warns the vacationers. “Everyone is in danger.”

During the 2019 holiday season, “Knives Out” opened strong at the domestic box office and drew rave reviews from critics for standout performances and a clever plot imbued with sharp social commentary. The next year, the Agatha Christie-esque drama was nominated for original screenplay at the Academy Awards.

In addition to Craig and De Armas, the flagship “Knives Out” film starred Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and the late Christopher Plummer in one of his final roles.

“The basic idea was kind of twofold — or threefold, I guess — a whodunit that turns into a Hitchcock thriller that turns back into a whodunit at the end. That combined with — and spoiler alert — doing the ‘Columbo’ thing of tipping the ‘murderer’ early but setting it up in such a way where your sympathies are genuinely with that person,” Johnson told The Times in 2019.

“That creates an interesting dynamic where the mechanics of the murder mystery itself become the bad guy of the movie. The fact that the murderer gets caught is the thing that you’re dreading.”