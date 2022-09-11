Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Acclaimed horror pic ‘Barbarian’ ushers in spooky season at the domestic box office

A distressed woman attempting to climb a ladder in the dark
Georgina Campbell as Tess in writer-director Zach Cregger’s “Barbarian.”
(20th Century Studios)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Disney and 20th Century Studios’ “Barbarian” opened atop the domestic box office this weekend, scaring up $10 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The acclaimed horror flick exceeded expectations during a relatively quiet period at the North American box office as the summer movie season comes to a close, making way for spooky season. Another new Disney title, Star Studios’ “Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva,” nabbed second place with $4.4 million — the fourth best domestic opening ever for a Bollywood film.

Written and directed by Zach Cregger, “Barbarian” stars Georgina Campbell as a woman who endures a terrifying stay at an Airbnb. The cast of the twisty thriller also includes Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long and Matthew Patrick Davis.

Zach Cregger, actor Georgina Chapman and actor Justin Long from the movie Barbarian

Movies

How ‘Barbarian’ brings bonkers horror back with an Airbnb nightmare you won’t predict

The creator and stars of ‘Barbarian’ discuss one of the scariest movies of the year.

The chilling feature scored an impressive 92% fresh rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes and a lackluster C-plus grade from audiences polled by CinemaScore.

“Cregger wraps this multilayered contemporary social commentary in a rip-roaring, utterly horrifying flick that’s inspired by classic horror filmmaking and tropes,” film critic Katie Walsh writes for the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s the throwback appeal coupled with fresh ideas — and plenty of skull-rattling scares — that makes this such an exciting new film and one of the must-see horror movies of the year.”

A young woman uses the flashlight on her cellphone to illuminate a dark area

Movies

Review: The less you know about ‘Barbarian,’ the more you’ll enjoy one of the year’s best horror movies

Writer-director Zach Cregger delivers a fresh genre surprise in the cult movie in waiting ‘Barbarian.’

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, “Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva” follows its title character on a daring quest for love and self-discovery. The action adventure stars Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva” drew a lukewarm rating of 63%. The fantasy film has yet to receive a grade on CinemaScore.

Rounding out the top five at the domestic box office this weekend are Sony Pictures’ “Bullet Train,” which collected $3.3 million in its sixth weekend for a North American cumulative of $92.5 million; Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick,” which grossed $3.2 million in its 16th weekend for a North American cumulative of $705.7 million; and Warner Bros.’ “DC League of Super-Pets,” which made $2.8 million in its seventh weekend for a North American cumulative of $85.4 million.

Opening in wide release next weekend are TriStar Pictures’ “The Woman King,” UP2U Films’ “Running the Bases,” IFC Films’ “God’s Country” and A24’s “Pearl.”

Entertainment & ArtsMovies
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

