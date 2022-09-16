Calendar Feedback: ‘Barbarian’ review makes one reader cheer, another laugh

Review gets them going

Just a shout-out to Katie Walsh for her terrific review of “Barbarian” [“One of the Year’s Best Horror Films,” Sept. 12] that made my husband and me go to the actual movie theater to see an actual movie for the first time in more than two years.

Walsh’s review was spot-on for this absolutely wonderful film, which was beautifully acted, expertly filmed and with excellent direction; this filmmaker is one to watch.

And thanks to The Times for printing that review. We had a great time seeing a film on the big screen after so long.

Shelley Butler

Chatsworth

The real reason Katie Walsh warns readers to “consider this permission to stop reading this review right now” isn’t because of spoilers or surprises that “Barbarian” may hold. It’s because fully explaining what the viewer would see on screen is so silly and idiotic as to be laughable and not in the least scary.

Walsh does make a good comparison by bringing up Edgar Wright’s “Grindhouse” short “Don’t” — that is, a minute-and-a-half parody of what movies like “Barbarian” belabor for 100 minutes or more. Follow Wright’s advice if you plan on seeing “Barbarian” with high expectations: “Don’t.”

Joe Stemme

Culver City

Let’s keep the show moving

Regarding “(Un)Predictable,” The Times’ Emmy coverage [Sept. 13]: I don’t know the rules of engagement regarding the time allotted for award show winner acceptance speeches, but when Jennifer Coolidge won her Emmy, then began to babble only semi-coherently before panic-rushing her laundry list of thank-yous, I don’t blame show producers for cuing the “play off” music.

Her resisting this attempt to keep the broadcast running on time only rendered a somewhat embarrassing moment that much more embarrassing.

William P. Bekkala

West Hollywood

Endless royal soap opera

Monarchs are an anachronism. Mary McNamara accurately describes the British royal family as a soap opera [“Well Played, Ma’am,” Sept. 9]. Like all soap operas, there is no end.

The British do benefit from this nonstop story as thousands of tourists visit Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle every year.

Don Evans

Canoga Park

A few music requests

I’m glad Calendar covers rap and hip-hop, which is new and interesting and gives voice to the voiceless. But more and more, it’s to the exclusion of pop, country and jazz. How about some diversity in your music coverage?

Chris Erskine

La Cañada Flintridge

Editor’s note: Erskine is a former Times columnist.