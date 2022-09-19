Advertisement
Post Malone promises to continue tour after falling onstage and bruising his ribs

A bearded man wearing an earpiece and a striped shirt smiles
Musician Post Malone performs at the 2021 Governors Ball music festival at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in New York.
(Andy Kropa / Invision / AP)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Post Malone promised fans that he would “continue kicking ass on tour” after he fell through a hole onstage and bruised his ribs during a truncated performance in St. Louis over the weekend.

Video of the fall on Twitter showed Malone performing at the Enterprise Center amid a sea of fans on a small circular stage, singing his hit single “Circles,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.

After singing the lyric, “I got a feeling that it’s time to let it go,” bending to greet his fans with their hands outstretched, Malone walked back toward center stage when he stepped his right foot directly into a rectangular hole. He ended up flat on his stomach, then turned to lie on his back. The music cut as security rushed to the stage.

X-rays later revealed that Malone, 27, had bruised his ribs, said his manager Dre London in an Instagram post also refuting rumors that the “Celebration” performer had broken three ribs.

The Grammy-nominated artist clarified in a video he shared on Twitter that the hole on the stage was from where his guitar and guitar stand rise during the acoustic portion of his set.

“I go around there, turn the corner and bust my ass,” Malone said. “Winded me pretty good, got me pretty good.”

While addressing the crowd after the fall, saying he was sorry that he “ruined the show,” the crowd erupted with cheers for Malone, who instead of his usual smiley, stoner vibe, stood onstage with his head bowed, visibly shaken with a wobbly voice. He soaked in chants of “Posty” for nearly 30 seconds, then continued to apologize.

The tour is in support of his latest album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

In his follow-up video on Twitter, Malone further apologized to his fans in St. Louis, cheekily promising a “two-hour show so we could make up for the couple missed songs.”

Malone also said in the video that despite the injury, he would continue with his Twelve Carat U.S. tour. The tour comes to the Los Angeles area in November: Nov. 10 and 13 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood and Nov. 15 and 16 at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

