Post Malone promises to continue tour after falling onstage and bruising his ribs

Post Malone promised fans that he would “continue kicking ass on tour” after he fell through a hole onstage and bruised his ribs during a truncated performance in St. Louis over the weekend.

Video of the fall on Twitter showed Malone performing at the Enterprise Center amid a sea of fans on a small circular stage, singing his hit single “Circles,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.

After singing the lyric, “I got a feeling that it’s time to let it go,” bending to greet his fans with their hands outstretched, Malone walked back toward center stage when he stepped his right foot directly into a rectangular hole. He ended up flat on his stomach, then turned to lie on his back. The music cut as security rushed to the stage.

X-rays later revealed that Malone, 27, had bruised his ribs, said his manager Dre London in an Instagram post also refuting rumors that the “Celebration” performer had broken three ribs.

The Grammy-nominated artist clarified in a video he shared on Twitter that the hole on the stage was from where his guitar and guitar stand rise during the acoustic portion of his set.

“I go around there, turn the corner and bust my ass,” Malone said. “Winded me pretty good, got me pretty good.”

While addressing the crowd after the fall, saying he was sorry that he “ruined the show,” the crowd erupted with cheers for Malone, who instead of his usual smiley, stoner vibe, stood onstage with his head bowed, visibly shaken with a wobbly voice. He soaked in chants of “Posty” for nearly 30 seconds, then continued to apologize.

The tour is in support of his latest album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

In his follow-up video on Twitter, Malone further apologized to his fans in St. Louis, cheekily promising a “two-hour show so we could make up for the couple missed songs.”

Malone also said in the video that despite the injury, he would continue with his Twelve Carat U.S. tour. The tour comes to the Los Angeles area in November: Nov. 10 and 13 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood and Nov. 15 and 16 at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.