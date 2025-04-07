Why Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn abruptly boot-scooted off-stage during concert encore

The team for country music duo Brooks & Dunn has shed more light on what led to singer Ronnie Dunn’s abrupt exit at a recent concert.

A representative for the Grammy-winning pair known for “Neon Moon” and “Brand New Man” told USA Today on Monday that the 71-year-old Dunn “wasn’t feeling well from being sick” when he bowed out early during an encore on Thursday. At the time, Brooks & Dunn were performing at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Radio host Matt Malone recorded the moment of Dunn’s unexpected exit and shared the video to TikTok on Friday. In the clip, Dunn can be seen rocking out with Kix Brooks and their bassist as they perform their twangy hit “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” After encouraging fans to “sing it if you know it,” Dunn looks at the bassist, shakes his head and gestures that he’s done for the evening. Dunn then walks to the edge of the stage where he extends his arms to the audience, taps his hand over his heart and waves. The video ends with Dunn exiting the stage.

“Feel better, Ronnie,” Malone captioned his video, which has garnered more than 86,000 likes. “Thanks for giving us all you could!!”

Brooks & Dunn got its start in the late 1980s and gained popularity and critical acclaim for many songs including “Hard Workin’ Man,” “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” and “Cowgirls Don’t Cry.” The country music pair has two Grammy wins, and dozens of Country Music Assn. and Academy of Country Music awards combined under its belt.

Despite Dunn leaving the show early on Thursday and mounting concern and speculation about his health, Brooks & Dunn carried on. The representative told USA Today that “Saturday night’s show went on as planned.” They performed at the Allstate Arena at Rosemont, Ill.

Brooks & Dunn released its latest album “Reboot II” in November and has three shows remaining this month on its New Moon tour.