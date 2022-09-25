James Earl Jones has stepped back from voicing Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars’ projects

James Earl Jones, the original voice of Darth Vader who has delivered some of the most iconic lines in cinematic history, has officially stepped back from the villainous role.

According to a Friday report by Vanity Fair, the 91-year-old screen legend has permitted Disney and Lucasfilm to use artificial intelligence and archival recordings to re-create his menacing tone in future “Star Wars” projects. Jones was most recently billed as Darth Vader on the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which premiered earlier this year.

While working on “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Skywalker Sound editor Matthew Wood and the Ukrainian company Respeecher consulted with Jones to create a sound for Vader that captured his chilling vocal performance from the flagship “Star Wars” trilogy.

Advertisement

“[Jones] had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character,” Wood — who has worked with Jones at least a dozen times for various “Star Wars” projects — told Vanity Fair. “So how do we move forward?”

In the early “Star Wars” films, Jones made an indelible mark on the sci-fi franchise and cinema as a whole with seminal soundbites such as, “No. I am your father.” He is also credited as Vader on later “Star Wars” movies, including 2016’s “Rogue One” and 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.”