Women of country music honor the late Loretta Lynn, who ‘paved the way for so many’

Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Mickey Guyton, Sheryl Crow, LeAnn Rimes and other women in country music led an outpouring of tributes to trailblazing singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at age 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

The country music and feminist icon was known for artfully communicating the experiences of the working class through her songs, especially her 1970 hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The classic tune shared a title with her bestselling autobiography and the Oscar-winning biopic about Lynn’s rise from poverty to superstardom.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” Parton wrote in a statement. “We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

“oh, sweet loretta lynn,” Rimes tweeted. “what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends.”

In a follow-up tweet, Rimes shared a video of herself covering Lynn’s 1975 reproductive-rights anthem about birth control, “The Pill.”

“loretta lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music,” Rimes captioned the clip. “what a legacy she leaves behind.”

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, McEntire said, “I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.”

On Instagram, Crow posted a photo of herself sharing the stage with Lynn and wrote, “The news of Loretta Lynn’s passing just came across my news feed and time stopped. There will never be another like her. May she forever sing with the angels!!”

McBride also penned a love letter to Lynn on Instagram, where she expressed gratitude for all the time she spent and laughs she shared with the Grammy winner.

“It’s so hard to feel like you have the right words. I can hear Loretta saying ‘just take your time honey,’” McBride wrote.

“We all loved her so much. ... I was always a little astonished when she called me her friend. ... I can imagine her big beautiful smile and how happy her soul must be for that. She ended every phone call the same way … ‘I love you honey.’ I love you too Loretta. I love you too.”

Among the first to honor Lynn on Tuesday was Guyton, who shared a selfie with the beloved musician and wrote, “Rest in power sweet angel,” while Musgraves expressed her grief by simply tweeting, “Loretta” and a broken-heart emoji.

Plenty of male country singers also saluted Lynn via social media. On Twitter, Blake Shelton lamented the “terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away” and offered “prayers to her family.”

“She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted,” Darius Rucker captioned a photo of himself embracing Lynn. “I am so bless [sic] to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel.”

Billy Ray Cyrus posted a cherished picture of an autograph he received from Lynn that reads, “I love you Billy Ray. You are so great.”

“Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn,” the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker captioned the image on Twitter. “One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called ‘Country Music Has The Blues.’ She handed me this wonderful gift on that day.”

Other artists who mourned Lynn on social media include Trace Adkins, who found comfort in the “memories of the times I was in her presence,” and Kid Rock, who uploaded a photo of himself receiving a hug from “Miss Loretta.”

“I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent and friendship into words right now,” Rock wrote. “So I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times … ‘I love you honey.’”

According to the City News Service, flowers will be placed at 2 p.m. on Lynn’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star at 1515 Vine St., next to that of her sister, Crystal Gayle.