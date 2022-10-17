Solange adds to the discourse surrounding Bill Murray amid ‘Being Mortal’ scandal

Solange has liked a tweet accusing Bill Murray of touching her hair amid misconduct allegations against the “Being Mortal” actor.

On Sunday, TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard tweeted that she once saw Murray “put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not.” In a follow-up tweet, the “Entergalactic” scribe clarified that Solange’s hit track “Don’t Touch My Hair” is not about Murray, however:

“She had just finished performing that song on SNL when he did it. that’s the audacity of whiteness.”

your yearly reminder that i saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not. — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) October 16, 2022

Solange — who performed “Don’t Touch My Hair” on “Saturday Night Live” in 2016 after releasing her acclaimed studio album “A Seat at the Table” — appeared to endorse both of Mayard’s tweets by liking them. Representatives for Murray and Solange did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Last week, Seth Green accused Murray of picking him up by the ankles and dangling him upside down over a trash can when the “Robot Chicken” actor was 9 years old — also behind the scenes of “Saturday Night Live.”

“I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls,” Green recalled on the YouTube show “Good Mythical Morning.”

“He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

Mayard’s tweets surfaced about a week after Puck’s Eriq Gardner reported that Murray kissed and straddled a “much younger” female crew member on the set of the film “Being Mortal.” The woman “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual” and filed a report against Murray, according to Puck. After parent studio Disney reviewed the complaint, Searchlight Pictures suspended the production in April.

Murray reportedly paid his accuser more than $100,000 in a settlement, while the woman agreed not to pursue any legal claims against the producers of “Being Mortal,” including Disney and Searchlight.

Amid the suspension, Murray called the situation a “difference of opinion” with a woman on set and was “optimistic” that he and his accuser could “make peace with each other.”

”I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” the 72-year-old performer told CNBC. “The movie studio wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to ... investigate it, and so they stopped the production.”

The Puck report did not identify the woman Murray allegedly assaulted but noted that she is not “Being Mortal” cast member Keke Palmer, who recently revealed she was “pretty devastated” by the production shutdown.

“If somebody could figure it out, it would be [‘Being Mortal’ director Aziz Ansari],” Palmer told Variety at Saturday’s Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles.

“Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point but ... it’s an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it.”

The “Nope” star added that Ansari “would probably have to do a major rewrite” in order to finish the movie, which still had about a month of filming left before the Murray scandal derailed it.

“I know what we got was gold,” she said.

“Being Mortal,” which was set to be released next year, would have marked comedian and actor Ansari’s feature directorial debut.