After Kevin Spacey verdict, accuser Anthony Rapp vows to ‘fight for accountability’

Hours after a New York jury found that Kevin Spacey did not molest him in the ‘80s, “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp said his sexual assault lawsuit and its accompanying civil trial against the former “House of Cards” star represent something bigger.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.”

In 2017, the former “Rent” actor and another man filed a $40-million lawsuit against Spacey accusing the two-time Oscar winner of sexual assaults in the ‘80s when they were teenagers. Rapp alleged that he was molested when he was 14 in Spacey’s Manhattan apartment in 1986.

Advertisement

After a three-week trial, federal court concluded on Thursday that Spacey, 63, did not sexually abuse the younger actor, 50. Deliberations lasted a little more than an hour. When the jury cleared Spacey of the allegations, he hugged lawyers and others before leaving the courtroom.

In an email statement to The Times on Thursday, Rapp’s attorney Richard Steigman maintained that “Anthony told his truth in court,” but added that “we respect the jury’s verdict.”

Representatives for Spacey did not immediately respond to The Times request for comment on Thursday.

pic.twitter.com/JrvFBbSMjq — Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) October 20, 2022

According to CNN, one of Spacey’s attorneys commented on the verdict while leaving court Thursday.

“We are very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” said Jennifer Keller.

While the verdict didn’t lean the way Rapp and his team had hoped for, the actor said he will continue to speak out against sexual abuse.

“I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind,” he added. “I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.