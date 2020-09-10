Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey over alleged sexual assault

Actor Anthony Rapp and another man filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Kevin Spacey, accusing the double Oscar winner of sexual assaults in the 1980s when they were teenagers.

Rapp, who starred in “Rent” on Broadway and in “Star Trek: Discovery” on TV, had first spoken out against Spacey in 2017, a decision that led to others coming forward with stories of alleged assaults and Spacey’s celebrated career coming to an abrupt end.

In the lawsuit, filed with New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Rapp detailed what he has said publicly about Spacey — that the older actor made a sexual advance to him when a teenage Rapp attended a party.

When Rapp first made the accusation, Spacey issued a statement saying he didn’t remember the encounter but apologized.

The other plaintiff, going by the initials C.D., said that he met Spacey as a teenager while taking an acting class and that Spacey invited him to his apartment on multiple occasions and engaged in sexual acts with him. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff said Spacey attempted to assault him sexually on his final visit.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

An email seeking comment was sent to Spacey’s attorney.

Since the allegations started emerging, Spacey has been embroiled in other legal cases. Last October, prosecutors in Los Angeles rejected a sexual battery case because the accuser had died.

In July, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped a case after the 18-year-old man who accused Spacey of groping him refused to testify.