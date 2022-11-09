Aaron Carter sitcom about mental health to be completed in his memory

Aaron Carter’s final project will move forward in his memory, writer-director Brian Farmer announced Tuesday.

According to Deadline, Carter’s management team has given Farmer and his team permission to complete “Group” — an independent sitcom about mental health and group therapy — after the singer was found dead last week at his home in Lancaster. Carter was set to star in the show as a fictionalized version of himself.

“I was heartbroken to hear the shocking news about Aaron on Saturday,” Farmer said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about. He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I’ll forever cherish that.”

After it wraps production, the series will be shopped to TV networks, Deadline reports. Rounding out the main cast are Samm Levine, Olive Chiacchia, Ari Stidham, Ashley Brinkman, Kevin Clayette, Abdoulaye NGom, Anne Judson-Yager and Mike Starr.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Carter and deferred the cause of death pending chemical tests. In a statement, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys blamed “addiction and mental illness” for the loss of his “baby brother.”

The former child star had been vocal about his struggles with substance use, as well as various mental health conditions — including personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

“He was such a kind soul and a pleasure to work with, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was a part of ‘Group’ and countless others,” Farmer said. “My heart goes out to his family and friends.”