Backstreet Boys and tearful Nick Carter honor ‘little brother’ Aaron Carter in London

Tears for Aaron Carter continued to flow Sunday as the Backstreet Boys, including brother Nick Carter, paid tribute to the late “I Want Candy” singer during a concert in London.

“We got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday. And we just want to find moment in our show to recognize him,” Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson said, according to footage captured by a fan.

As Richardson told the audience about Aaron’s death, his fellow bandmates surrounded an emotional Nick Carter in a group hug. Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster on Saturday. He was 34.

“He’s a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love, all your well wishes and all your support,” Richardson told fans, while the older Carter, 42, stepped to the side of the stage. After Richardson finished his tribute, bandmate Howie Dorough told the audience that the following song was dedicated to “our little brother Aaron Carter.”

The Backstreet Boys then harmonized for the opening notes of their 2019 song, “Breathe.” After wiping away tears, Nick Carter performed his lines to applause and cheers from the audience.

Nick Carter previously honored his younger brother on Instagram, posting childhood photos of them strolling in the woods, at the beach and sharing hugs.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

On Monday, the Backstreet Boys shared an Instagram tribute. In their post, simply captioned “RIP,” the bandmates posed with Aaron Carter, who stood next to his older bother. The group’s account also shared Nick Carter’s post to their Instagram story.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday that authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding Aaron Carter’s death after receiving a call from a house sitter who found him unresponsive in a bathtub.

The brothers’ relationship was a strained one that included serious allegations against each other and a restraining order. Aaron Carter was also open about living with mental health conditions and substance use. In September, he checked himself into rehab for the fifth time with the hopes of regaining custody of his 10-month-old son, Prince.

In his Instagram post, Nick Carter wrote, “the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth…. I love you baby brother,” he said.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.