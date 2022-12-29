Our favorite celebrity portraits from 2022

2022... What a year — actually, a tremendous year — where we got to engage with a talented pool of photographers worldwide to create some inspiring and engaging celebrity portrait
photography.
Among the hundreds and hundreds of portraits we got the opportunity to produce, I’ve collected a few of memorable ones that moved, delighted and made us pause. Some of these photos have not been previously published.
I am extremely honored to have worked with our small team of entertainment photo editors—
Brandon Choe, Calvin B. Alagot and Jacob Moscovitch as we produced, photo directed and curated toward a new vision for entertainment photography at The Los Angeles Times. It was a meaningful experience, day after day, as we were reminded of why we love photography so much.
Onward,
Kate Kuo Bill Nighy by Craig Fleming
LONDON, UK - DECEMBER 19, 2022: Bill Nighy photographed at the Ham Yard Hotel.
(Craig Fleming / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-12-26/bill-nighy-on-mortality-fandom-and-the-acclaim-surrounding-his-role-in-living Judd Hirsch by David Billet
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11, 2022 - Actor Judd Hirsch, who starred in 2022’s “The Fabelmans,” photographed at Linwood Dunn Theater.
(David Billet / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-29/judd-hirsch-uncle-boris-fabelmans Nafessa Williams by Aaron DuRall
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10, 2022: Actor Nafessa Williams photographed at Park Lane NY promoting the the upcoming film, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
(Aaron DuRall / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-12-24/i-wanna-dance-with-somebody-whitney-houston-relationship-with-robyn-crawford Viola Davis by Oye Diran
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09, 2022: “The Woman King” star Viola Davis.
(Oye Diran / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-28/viola-davis-julius-tennon-woman-king Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan by Evan Mulling
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20, 2022: Actors Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan.
(Evan Mulling / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-06/zoe-kazan-carey-mulligan-take-down-weinstein Aubrey Plaza by Maiwenn Raoult
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19, 2022: “The White Lotus” actor Aubrey Plaza.
(Maiwenn Raoult / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-11-27/aubrey-plaza-the-white-lotus-season-2-agatha-marvel Barry Keoghan by Charlie Gates
LONDON, UK - NOVEMBER 16, 2022: Barry Keoghan from “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
(Charlie Gates / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-14/barry-keoghan-stars-in-banshees-inisherin Emily Blunt by Evelyn Freja
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07, 2022: Emily Blunt poses for a portrait against a mirror in the Crosby Hotel.
(Evelyn Freja / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-11-21/emily-blunt-finds-the-thrill-of-revenge-in-the-english Sadie Sink by Victor Llorente
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07, 2022: Actor Sadie Sink, who stars in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and the film “ The Whale.”
(Victor Llorente / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-07/sadie-sink-finds-moments-of-humor-as-she-unleashes-the-rage-in-the-whale Stephanie Hsu by Tracy Nguyen
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07, 2022: Stephanie Hsu photographed at Shelter PR Offices.
(Tracy Nguyen / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-05/stephanie-hsu-blends-humor-and-humanity-in-everything-everywhere Taylor Russell by Elizabeth Weinberg
BEVERLY HILL, CA - NOVEMBER 05, 2022: “Bones and All” actor Taylor Russell photographed at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.
(Elizabeth Weinberg / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-27/taylor-russell-delves-into-deeper-themes-desire-isolation-behind-the-cannibalism Ayo Edebiri by Richie Ramirez Jr.
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04, 2022: Ayo Edebiri from FX’s “The Bear.”
(Richie Ramirez Jr. / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-11-22/the-bear-ayo-edebiri-fx-series Michael Imperioli by Peter Fisher
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 02, 2022: “The White Lotus” actor Michael Imperioli in his Manhattan apartment.
(Peter Fisher / For The Times)
(Peter Fisher / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-11-21/michael-imperioli-white-lotus-season-2 Tenoch Huerta by Irvin Rivera
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29, 2022: Actor Tenoch Huerta from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
(Irvin Rivera / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-11-07/black-panther-wakanda-forever-tenoch-huerta-namor-marvel Michelle Yeoh by Jessica Chou
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 18, 2022: Michelle Yeoh, star of Everything Everywhere All at Once.
(Jessica Chou / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-11-28/michelle-yeoh-everything-everywhere-all-at-once Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain by Evan Mulling
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14, 2022: Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain from the Netflix film
“The Good Nurse.”
(Evan Mulling / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-11-07/jessic-chastain-eddie-redmayne-good-nurse Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson by Justin Jun Lee
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14, 2022: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson from “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
(Justin Jun Lee / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-10-19/colin-farrell-brendan-gleeson-banshees-of-inisherin-oscars-in-bruges-snl Lainey Wilson by Libby Danforth
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 01, 2022: Country star Lainey Wilson poses for a photo hours before playing a sold-out show at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.
(Libby Danforth / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-10-28/lainey-wilson-cmas-heart-like-a-truck-bell-bottom-country Eve Hewson by Evelyn Freja
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16, 2022: Eve Hewson poses for a portrait in Central Park.
(Evelyn Freja / For The Times)
(Evelyn Freja / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-10-07/bad-sisters-apple-tv-eve-hewson-bono Matt Smith by Vincent Tullo
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16, 2022: “House of the Dragon” actor Matt Smith at the HBO offices in Manhattan.
(Vincent Tullo / For The Times)
(Vincent Tullo/For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-10-21/matt-smith-house-of-the-dragon-hbo-game-of-thrones-daemon-targaryen Becky G by Amy Lombard
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16, 2022: Singer Becky G photographed at New York’s Civilian Hotel.
(Amy Lombard / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-11-02/becky-g-la-vanguardia Taylor Swift by Kent Nishimura
TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 09, 2022: Taylor Swift, director of “All Too Well: The Short Film” photographed at the L.A. Times photo studio during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2022-09-10/tiff-toronto-2022-celebrities-la-times-photo-studio Andrew Watt by Annie Noelker
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 12, 2022: Andrew Watt at his studio.
(Annie Noelker / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-10-07/andrew-watt-elton-john-britney-spears-post-malone Niecy Nash-Betts by Jason Armond
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 31, 2022: Niecy Nash-Betts poses for a portrait on the set of her show “The Rookie: Feds.”
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-09-27/niecy-nash-betts-wife-jessica-betts-the-rookie-feds-dahmer-netflix Wet Leg by Caity Krone
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27, 2022: Rhian Teasdale, left, and Hester Chambers of the indie rock duo Wet Leg outside Tail o’ the Pup hot dog stand.
(Caity Krone / For The Times)
(Caity Krone / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-10-12/wet-leg-chaise-longue-grammys-2023 Jennifer Hudson by Christina House
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 19, 2022: Jennifer Hudson
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-08-31/jennifer-hudson-talk-show-sherri-shepherd-kelly-clarkson-tamron-hall-ellen-degeneres-oprah-fall-arts-preview Anthony Carrigan by Annie Noelker
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19, 2022: Anthony Carrigan photographed at Santee Alley.
(Annie Noelker / For The Times)
Rosalía by SeoJu Park
MEXICO CITY, MX - AUGUST 15, 2022: Rosalia is photographed right before her second show in Mexico City, part of her Motomami world tour.
(SeoJu Park / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-09-08/rosalia-motomami-spanish-mexico-city Demi Lovato by James J. Robinson
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 11, 2022: Demi Lovato
(James J. Robinson / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-08-18/demi-lovato-holy-fvck-new-album J. Smith Cameron by Vincent Tullo
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 31, 2022: J. Smith Cameron posing for a posing for a portrait in her Manhattan apartment.
(Vincent Tullo / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-15/succession-j-smith-cameron-gerri-and-roman-busted Doechii by Dania Maxwell
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 29, 2022: Rap artist Doechii poses for portraits at Neuehouse Hollywood. She gained popularity in 2021 with the viral success of her song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” on TikTok, and in 2022 signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-08-26/doechii-tde-crazy-yucky-blucky-fruitcake-fall-arts-preview Hannah Einbinder by Mariah Tauger
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28, 2022: Portrait of comedian and actor Hannah Einbinder at Will Rogers State Beach.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-10/hannah-einbinder-hacks-standup-comedy Bowen Yang by Peter Fisher
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26, 2022: Bowen Yang photographed on the 11th floor garden of 30 Rock.
(Peter Fisher / For The Times)
(Peter Fisher/For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-15/bowen-yang-thrives-in-the-background-of-snl-skits-but-boy-when-hes-center-stage Seth Rogen by Annie Noelker
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 20, 2022: Longtime comic actor-writer-producer Seth Rogen has just received his first Emmy nomination as an actor, for his role of the handyman in “Pam & Tommy.”
(Annie Noelker / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-09/why-seth-rogen-doesnt-want-you-to-sympathize-with-his-pam-tommy-character Toheeb Jimoh by Brandon Michael Young
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18, 2022: Toheeb Jimoh poses for a portrait at the London Hotel in Los Angeles on July 18, 2022.
(Brandon Michael Young / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-03/how-toheeb-jimoh-of-ted-lasso-found-his-characters-home-and-his-own Austin Butler by Whitten Sabbatini
Memphis, TN - June 11, 2022: Austin Butler, photographed on a set near Graceland (Elvis’ home), poured everything he had into playing Elvis.
(Whitten Sabbatini / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-06-24/elvis-austin-butler-movie-biopic Lee Jung-jae by Angella Choe
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15, 2022: Korean actor Lee Jung-Jae who plays “Gi-hun,” in Squid Game is photographed at Netflix’s Raleigh Studios.
(Angella Choe / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-02/squid-game-season-2-hwang-dong-hyuk-and-lee-jung-jae Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas by Victor Llorente
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14, 2022 - Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas pose for a portrait at the Loews Regency New York Hotel.
(Victor Llorente / For The Times)
(Victor Llorente/For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-06-18/official-competition-antonio-banderas-penelope-cruz Lizzo by Kayla James
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 3, 2022: Musical artist Lizzo, photographed at a private residence in Hollywood Hills, unveils her new reality TV show: “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” and her shapewear line, Yitty.
(Kayla James / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-17/lizzo-watch-out-for-big-grrls-brand-journey Renee Zellweger by Pat Martin
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25, 2022 - Renee Zellweger photographed for her role in “The Thing about Pam,” based on a true story. The narrative follows a murderous suburban housewife.
(Pat Martin / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-15/renee-zellweger-convicted-killer-thing-about-pam Adam Scott and Ben Stiller by Devin Oktar Yalkin
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 14, 2022: Ben Stiller and Adam Scott at the London Hotel for “Severence,” which Stiller directs and Scott stars.
(Devin Oktar Yalkin / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-08/ben-stiller-adam-scott-on-the-claustrophobia-of-the-severance-set-innies-and-outties John Waters by Genaro Molina
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 10, 2022: John Waters strikes an elegant form before a discussion and book signing for his first book of fiction, “Liarmouth.”
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/books/story/2022-05-23/john-waters-does-los-angeles Henry Winkler by Peter Fisher
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 09, 2022: Actor Henry Winkler photographed in his Brentwood home. Winkler stars in HBO’s “Barry” as the acting teacher who has just discovered one of his students is a hired assassin.
(Peter Fisher / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-31/barry-gets-intense-for-henry-winkler-and-why-that-is-such-a-good-thing Jabari Banks by Yuri Hasegawa
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 05, 2022: Actor Jabari Banks of the “Fresh Prince” remake drama series “Bel-Air” is photographed on the Universal lot.
(Yuri Hasegawa / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-07/dramatic-approach-keeps-bel-air-fresh Matt and Ross Duffer by Kovi Konowiecki
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 03, 2022: Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the sci-fi Netflix series “Stranger Things,” are photographed at the Netflix offices.
(Kovi Konowiecki / For The Times)
(Kovi Konowiecki / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-27/duffer-brothers-and-stranger-things Imogen Poots by Erik Tanner
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29, 2022 - Imogen Poots is photographed in the photographer Erik Tanner’s Brooklyn studio. Poots stars in “Outer Range,” which involves supernatural elements out on the Wyoming ranch land.
(Erik Tanner / For The Times)
(Erik Tanner / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-25/outer-range-josh-brolin-imogen-poots-leap-of-faith Christina Ricci by Elizabeth Weinberg
LOS ANGELES, CA 2022 - APRIL 23, 2022: Christina Ricci, photographed at the Beverly Hilton hotel, now stars as Misty in the drama-mystery series “Yellowjackets.”
(Elizabeth Weinberg / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-17/christina-ricci-yellowjackets-weird-misty Miya Cech by Jennelle Fong
(Jennelle Fong / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-05-03/miya-cech-marvelous-and-the-black-hole Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler by Tracy Nguyen
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23, 2022: Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler, photographed in an open field, play the adult and child versions of the lead character named Kirsten in HBO Max’s limited series “Station Eleven,” a post-apocalyptic limited series, about survival, connection and Shakespeare.
(Tracy Nguyen / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-14/these-actors-join-forces-to-double-the-storys-impact-in-station-eleven Jonathan Bailey by Jason Hetherington
LONDON, ENGLAND, APRIL 20, 2022: Jonathan Bailey of “Bridgerton” photographed at The Ambassadors Theatre. Bailey plays the brooding Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the period show. Bailey said he had an instinct that the show was going to be something special.
(Jason Hetherington / For The Times)
(Jason Hetherington/For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-24/jonathan-bailey-viscount-anthony-bridgerton John C. Reilly by Roger Kisby
PASADENA, CA - APRIL 19, 2022: John C. Reilly photographed at Langham Pasadena Hotel for his role as Jerry Buss in HBO Max’s “Winning Time.” 'I’ve never meditated on a character for this length of time,’ the actor says of playing the Lakers owner in the show.
(Roger Kisby / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-24/john-c-reilly-winning-time-lakers-los-angeles Ben Schwartz by Michael Tyrone Delaney
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15, 2022: Ben Schwartz photographed at a private residence. Schwartz co-stars in “The Afterparty” a comedic murder mystery series.
(Michael Tyrone Delaney / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-17/ben-schwartz-afterparty-musical-episode Phil Dunster by Sam Wright
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15, 2022: Phil Dunster photographed at his home in Hackney, London. Dunster plays Jamie Tartt on “Ted Lasso.”
(Sam Wright / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-31/phil-dunster-jamie-tartt-ted-lasso Paul Bettany and Claire Foy by Mark Sommerfeld
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13, 2022: Paul Bettany and Claire Foy photographed at Crosby Street Hotel. Bettany and Foy star in “A Very English Scandal,” which follows The Duke of Argyll as she files for divorce in 1963 and the brutal case plays out amid a media frenzy with accusations of adultery, theft, violence, drug use, forgery, and bribery.
(Mark Sommerfeld / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-14/claire-foy-paul-bettany-in-a-very-british-scandal Amanda Seyfried by Devin Oktar Yalkin
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11, 2022 - Amanda Seyfried photographed at Paramount Studios for “The Dropout.”
(Devin Oktar Yalkin / For The Times)
(Devin Oktar Yalkin / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-14/amanda-seyfried-david-fincher-elizabeth-holmes-dropout Natasha Lyonne by Emily Monforte
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 9, 2022: Portrait of creator/star/writer Natasha Lyonne of “Russian Doll” Season 2.
(Emily Monforte / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-04-22/russian-doll-season-2-natasha-lyonne-netflix Josh Brolin by Robert Gauthier
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29, 2022: Josh Brolin, actor from Avengers and Dune, is the star and executive producer of a new Western series called “Outer Range.”
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-04-15/josh-brolin-outer-range-amazon-prime-video Phoebe Bridger by JJ Geiger
SAN MARINO, CA - MARCH 22, 2022 - Phoebe Bridgers photographed at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.
(JJ Geiger / For The Times)
(JJ Geiger / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-04-07/phoebe-bridgers-coachella
Holland Taylor by Mariah Tauger
PASADENA, CA - MARCH 03, 2022: Portrait of Holland Taylor, actor and star of the one women show, “Ann”, at The Pasadena Playhouse.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2022-03-23/holland-taylor-texas-governor-ann-richards-pasadena-playhouse
Lucius by Myung Chun
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 1, 2022: Holly Laessig, left, and Jess Wolfe are the indie-rock duo “Lucius.”
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-04-11/lucius-brandi-carlile-harry-styles Kristen Stewart by Christina House
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14, 2022: Kristen Stewart photographed in a Los Feliz home.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-02-22/kristen-stewart-spencer-perfect-day-in-la Darius Scott by Philip Cheung
LOS ANGELES, CA - February 12, 2022: Darius Scott, musically known as DIXSON, a singer, songwriter and producer, poses for a portrait at the Vintage Synthesizer Museum in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA. His song with Beyonce, “Be Alive,” for the film “King Richard,” has been nominated for an Oscar.
(Philip Cheung / For The Times)
(Philip Cheung / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-02-22/dixson-earned-an-oscar-nomination-for-his-song-with-beyonce-hes-still-saying-not-yet Tom Holland by Charlie Gates
LONDON, UK - FEBRUARY 3, 2022: Actor Tom Holland photographed at Corinthia Hotel in London, England.
(Charlie Gates / For The Times)
(Charlie Gates / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2022-02-10/tom-holland-uncharted-naughty-dog-film-and-tv-invasion Lily James by Ryan Pfluger
LOS ANGELES, CA. JANUARY 25, 2022: Portrait of actress Lily James, who channels Pamela Anderson at the peak of her fame in the Hulu limited series “Pam and Tommy,” premiering Feb. 2.
(Ryan Pfluger / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-15/lily-james-and-sebastian-stan-find-a-real-relationship-at-the-heart-of-pam-tommy Jessie Buckley by Tom Jamieson
LONDON, UK - DECEMBER 16, 2021: Actress Jessie Buckley stars in “The Lost Daughter” as Olivia Colman’s younger self experiencing the difficulties of motherhood and the hard choices they bring.
(Tom Jamieson / For The Times)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-01-24/jessie-buckley-on-judging-lost-daughter