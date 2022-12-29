Our favorite celebrity portraits from 2022

2022... What a year — actually, a tremendous year — where we got to engage with a talented pool of photographers worldwide to create some inspiring and engaging celebrity portrait photography.

Among the hundreds and hundreds of portraits we got the opportunity to produce, I’ve collected a few of memorable ones that moved, delighted and made us pause. Some of these photos have not been previously published.

I am extremely honored to have worked with our small team of entertainment photo editors— Brandon Choe, Calvin B. Alagot and Jacob Moscovitch as we produced, photo directed and curated toward a new vision for entertainment photography at The Los Angeles Times. It was a meaningful experience, day after day, as we were reminded of why we love photography so much.

Onward, Kate Kuo

Bill Nighy by Craig Fleming

LONDON, UK - DECEMBER 19, 2022: Bill Nighy photographed at the Ham Yard Hotel. (Craig Fleming / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-12-26/bill-nighy-on-mortality-fandom-and-the-acclaim-surrounding-his-role-in-living

Judd Hirsch by David Billet

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11, 2022 - Actor Judd Hirsch, who starred in 2022’s “The Fabelmans,” photographed at Linwood Dunn Theater. (David Billet / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-29/judd-hirsch-uncle-boris-fabelmans

Nafessa Williams by Aaron DuRall

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10, 2022: Actor Nafessa Williams photographed at Park Lane NY promoting the the upcoming film, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” (Aaron DuRall / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-12-24/i-wanna-dance-with-somebody-whitney-houston-relationship-with-robyn-crawford

Viola Davis by Oye Diran

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09, 2022: “The Woman King” star Viola Davis. (Oye Diran / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-28/viola-davis-julius-tennon-woman-king

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan by Evan Mulling

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20, 2022: Actors Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan.

(Evan Mulling / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-06/zoe-kazan-carey-mulligan-take-down-weinstein

Aubrey Plaza by Maiwenn Raoult

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19, 2022: “The White Lotus” actor Aubrey Plaza. (Maiwenn Raoult / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-11-27/aubrey-plaza-the-white-lotus-season-2-agatha-marvel

Barry Keoghan by Charlie Gates

LONDON, UK - NOVEMBER 16, 2022: Barry Keoghan from “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

(Charlie Gates / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-14/barry-keoghan-stars-in-banshees-inisherin

Emily Blunt by Evelyn Freja

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07, 2022: Emily Blunt poses for a portrait against a mirror in the Crosby Hotel. (Evelyn Freja / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-11-21/emily-blunt-finds-the-thrill-of-revenge-in-the-english

Sadie Sink by Victor Llorente

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07, 2022: Actor Sadie Sink, who stars in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and the film “ The Whale.”

(Victor Llorente / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-07/sadie-sink-finds-moments-of-humor-as-she-unleashes-the-rage-in-the-whale

Stephanie Hsu by Tracy Nguyen

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07, 2022: Stephanie Hsu photographed at Shelter PR Offices. (Tracy Nguyen / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-05/stephanie-hsu-blends-humor-and-humanity-in-everything-everywhere

Taylor Russell by Elizabeth Weinberg

BEVERLY HILL, CA - NOVEMBER 05, 2022: “Bones and All” actor Taylor Russell photographed at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

(Elizabeth Weinberg / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-12-27/taylor-russell-delves-into-deeper-themes-desire-isolation-behind-the-cannibalism

Ayo Edebiri by Richie Ramirez Jr.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04, 2022: Ayo Edebiri from FX’s “The Bear.”

(Richie Ramirez Jr. / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-11-22/the-bear-ayo-edebiri-fx-series

Michael Imperioli by Peter Fisher

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 02, 2022: “The White Lotus” actor Michael Imperioli in his Manhattan apartment.

(Peter Fisher / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-11-21/michael-imperioli-white-lotus-season-2

Tenoch Huerta by Irvin Rivera

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29, 2022: Actor Tenoch Huerta from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

(Irvin Rivera / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-11-07/black-panther-wakanda-forever-tenoch-huerta-namor-marvel

Michelle Yeoh by Jessica Chou

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 18, 2022: Michelle Yeoh, star of Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Jessica Chou / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-11-28/michelle-yeoh-everything-everywhere-all-at-once

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain by Evan Mulling

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14, 2022: Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain from the Netflix film

“The Good Nurse.”

(Evan Mulling / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-11-07/jessic-chastain-eddie-redmayne-good-nurse

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson by Justin Jun Lee

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14, 2022: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson from “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

(Justin Jun Lee / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-10-19/colin-farrell-brendan-gleeson-banshees-of-inisherin-oscars-in-bruges-snl

Lainey Wilson by Libby Danforth

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 01, 2022: Country star Lainey Wilson poses for a photo hours before playing a sold-out show at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.

(Libby Danforth / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-10-28/lainey-wilson-cmas-heart-like-a-truck-bell-bottom-country

Eve Hewson by Evelyn Freja

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16, 2022: Eve Hewson poses for a portrait in Central Park. (Evelyn Freja / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-10-07/bad-sisters-apple-tv-eve-hewson-bono

Matt Smith by Vincent Tullo

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16, 2022: “House of the Dragon” actor Matt Smith at the HBO offices in Manhattan.

(Vincent Tullo / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-10-21/matt-smith-house-of-the-dragon-hbo-game-of-thrones-daemon-targaryen

Becky G by Amy Lombard

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16, 2022: Singer Becky G photographed at New York’s Civilian Hotel.

(Amy Lombard / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-11-02/becky-g-la-vanguardia

Taylor Swift by Kent Nishimura

TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 09, 2022: Taylor Swift, director of “All Too Well: The Short Film” photographed at the L.A. Times photo studio during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2022-09-10/tiff-toronto-2022-celebrities-la-times-photo-studio

Andrew Watt by Annie Noelker

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 12, 2022: Andrew Watt at his studio. (Annie Noelker / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-10-07/andrew-watt-elton-john-britney-spears-post-malone

Niecy Nash-Betts by Jason Armond

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 31, 2022: Niecy Nash-Betts poses for a portrait on the set of her show “The Rookie: Feds.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-09-27/niecy-nash-betts-wife-jessica-betts-the-rookie-feds-dahmer-netflix

Wet Leg by Caity Krone

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27, 2022: Rhian Teasdale, left, and Hester Chambers of the indie rock duo Wet Leg outside Tail o’ the Pup hot dog stand.

(Caity Krone / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-10-12/wet-leg-chaise-longue-grammys-2023

Jennifer Hudson by Christina House

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 19, 2022: Jennifer Hudson (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-08-31/jennifer-hudson-talk-show-sherri-shepherd-kelly-clarkson-tamron-hall-ellen-degeneres-oprah-fall-arts-preview

Anthony Carrigan by Annie Noelker

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19, 2022: Anthony Carrigan photographed at Santee Alley. (Annie Noelker / For The Times)

Rosalía by SeoJu Park

MEXICO CITY, MX - AUGUST 15, 2022: Rosalia is photographed right before her second show in Mexico City, part of her Motomami world tour. (SeoJu Park / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-09-08/rosalia-motomami-spanish-mexico-city

Demi Lovato by James J. Robinson

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 11, 2022: Demi Lovato (James J. Robinson / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-08-18/demi-lovato-holy-fvck-new-album

J. Smith Cameron by Vincent Tullo

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 31, 2022: J. Smith Cameron posing for a posing for a portrait in her Manhattan apartment. (Vincent Tullo / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-15/succession-j-smith-cameron-gerri-and-roman-busted

Doechii by Dania Maxwell

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 29, 2022: Rap artist Doechii poses for portraits at Neuehouse Hollywood. She gained popularity in 2021 with the viral success of her song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” on TikTok, and in 2022 signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-08-26/doechii-tde-crazy-yucky-blucky-fruitcake-fall-arts-preview

Hannah Einbinder by Mariah Tauger

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28, 2022: Portrait of comedian and actor Hannah Einbinder at Will Rogers State Beach. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-10/hannah-einbinder-hacks-standup-comedy

Bowen Yang by Peter Fisher

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26, 2022: Bowen Yang photographed on the 11th floor garden of 30 Rock. (Peter Fisher / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-15/bowen-yang-thrives-in-the-background-of-snl-skits-but-boy-when-hes-center-stage

Seth Rogen by Annie Noelker

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 20, 2022: Longtime comic actor-writer-producer Seth Rogen has just received his first Emmy nomination as an actor, for his role of the handyman in “Pam & Tommy.” (Annie Noelker / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-09/why-seth-rogen-doesnt-want-you-to-sympathize-with-his-pam-tommy-character

Toheeb Jimoh by Brandon Michael Young

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18, 2022: Toheeb Jimoh poses for a portrait at the London Hotel in Los Angeles on July 18, 2022. (Brandon Michael Young / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-03/how-toheeb-jimoh-of-ted-lasso-found-his-characters-home-and-his-own

Austin Butler by Whitten Sabbatini

Memphis, TN - June 11, 2022: Austin Butler, photographed on a set near Graceland (Elvis’ home), poured everything he had into playing Elvis. (Whitten Sabbatini / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-06-24/elvis-austin-butler-movie-biopic

Lee Jung-jae by Angella Choe

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15, 2022: Korean actor Lee Jung-Jae who plays “Gi-hun,” in Squid Game is photographed at Netflix’s Raleigh Studios. (Angella Choe / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-08-02/squid-game-season-2-hwang-dong-hyuk-and-lee-jung-jae

Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas by Victor Llorente

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14, 2022 - Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas pose for a portrait at the Loews Regency New York Hotel. (Victor Llorente / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-06-18/official-competition-antonio-banderas-penelope-cruz

Lizzo by Kayla James

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 3, 2022: Musical artist Lizzo, photographed at a private residence in Hollywood Hills, unveils her new reality TV show: “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” and her shapewear line, Yitty. (Kayla James / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-17/lizzo-watch-out-for-big-grrls-brand-journey

Renee Zellweger by Pat Martin

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25, 2022 - Renee Zellweger photographed for her role in “The Thing about Pam,” based on a true story. The narrative follows a murderous suburban housewife. (Pat Martin / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-15/renee-zellweger-convicted-killer-thing-about-pam

Adam Scott and Ben Stiller by Devin Oktar Yalkin

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 14, 2022: Ben Stiller and Adam Scott at the London Hotel for “Severence,” which Stiller directs and Scott stars. (Devin Oktar Yalkin / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-08/ben-stiller-adam-scott-on-the-claustrophobia-of-the-severance-set-innies-and-outties

John Waters by Genaro Molina

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 10, 2022: John Waters strikes an elegant form before a discussion and book signing for his first book of fiction, “Liarmouth.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/books/story/2022-05-23/john-waters-does-los-angeles

Henry Winkler by Peter Fisher

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 09, 2022: Actor Henry Winkler photographed in his Brentwood home. Winkler stars in HBO’s “Barry” as the acting teacher who has just discovered one of his students is a hired assassin. (Peter Fisher / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-31/barry-gets-intense-for-henry-winkler-and-why-that-is-such-a-good-thing

Jabari Banks by Yuri Hasegawa

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 05, 2022: Actor Jabari Banks of the “Fresh Prince” remake drama series “Bel-Air” is photographed on the Universal lot. (Yuri Hasegawa / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-07/dramatic-approach-keeps-bel-air-fresh

Matt and Ross Duffer by Kovi Konowiecki

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 03, 2022: Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the sci-fi Netflix series “Stranger Things,” are photographed at the Netflix offices. (Kovi Konowiecki / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-27/duffer-brothers-and-stranger-things

Imogen Poots by Erik Tanner

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29, 2022 - Imogen Poots is photographed in the photographer Erik Tanner’s Brooklyn studio. Poots stars in “Outer Range,” which involves supernatural elements out on the Wyoming ranch land. (Erik Tanner / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-25/outer-range-josh-brolin-imogen-poots-leap-of-faith

Christina Ricci by Elizabeth Weinberg

LOS ANGELES, CA 2022 - APRIL 23, 2022: Christina Ricci, photographed at the Beverly Hilton hotel, now stars as Misty in the drama-mystery series “Yellowjackets.” (Elizabeth Weinberg / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-17/christina-ricci-yellowjackets-weird-misty

Miya Cech by Jennelle Fong

(Jennelle Fong / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-05-03/miya-cech-marvelous-and-the-black-hole

Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler by Tracy Nguyen

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23, 2022: Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler, photographed in an open field, play the adult and child versions of the lead character named Kirsten in HBO Max’s limited series “Station Eleven,” a post-apocalyptic limited series, about survival, connection and Shakespeare. (Tracy Nguyen / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-14/these-actors-join-forces-to-double-the-storys-impact-in-station-eleven

Jonathan Bailey by Jason Hetherington

LONDON, ENGLAND, APRIL 20, 2022: Jonathan Bailey of “Bridgerton” photographed at The Ambassadors Theatre. Bailey plays the brooding Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the period show. Bailey said he had an instinct that the show was going to be something special. (Jason Hetherington / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-24/jonathan-bailey-viscount-anthony-bridgerton

John C. Reilly by Roger Kisby

PASADENA, CA - APRIL 19, 2022: John C. Reilly photographed at Langham Pasadena Hotel for his role as Jerry Buss in HBO Max’s “Winning Time.” 'I’ve never meditated on a character for this length of time,’ the actor says of playing the Lakers owner in the show. (Roger Kisby / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-24/john-c-reilly-winning-time-lakers-los-angeles

Ben Schwartz by Michael Tyrone Delaney

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15, 2022: Ben Schwartz photographed at a private residence. Schwartz co-stars in “The Afterparty” a comedic murder mystery series. (Michael Tyrone Delaney / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-17/ben-schwartz-afterparty-musical-episode

Phil Dunster by Sam Wright

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15, 2022: Phil Dunster photographed at his home in Hackney, London. Dunster plays Jamie Tartt on “Ted Lasso.” (Sam Wright / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-05-31/phil-dunster-jamie-tartt-ted-lasso

Paul Bettany and Claire Foy by Mark Sommerfeld

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13, 2022: Paul Bettany and Claire Foy photographed at Crosby Street Hotel. Bettany and Foy star in “A Very English Scandal,” which follows The Duke of Argyll as she files for divorce in 1963 and the brutal case plays out amid a media frenzy with accusations of adultery, theft, violence, drug use, forgery, and bribery. (Mark Sommerfeld / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-14/claire-foy-paul-bettany-in-a-very-british-scandal

Amanda Seyfried by Devin Oktar Yalkin

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11, 2022 - Amanda Seyfried photographed at Paramount Studios for “The Dropout.” (Devin Oktar Yalkin / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-14/amanda-seyfried-david-fincher-elizabeth-holmes-dropout

Natasha Lyonne by Emily Monforte

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 9, 2022: Portrait of creator/star/writer Natasha Lyonne of “Russian Doll” Season 2. (Emily Monforte / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-04-22/russian-doll-season-2-natasha-lyonne-netflix

Josh Brolin by Robert Gauthier

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29, 2022: Josh Brolin, actor from Avengers and Dune, is the star and executive producer of a new Western series called “Outer Range.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-04-15/josh-brolin-outer-range-amazon-prime-video

Phoebe Bridger by JJ Geiger

SAN MARINO, CA - MARCH 22, 2022 - Phoebe Bridgers photographed at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino. (JJ Geiger / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-04-07/phoebe-bridgers-coachella

Holland Taylor by Mariah Tauger

PASADENA, CA - MARCH 03, 2022: Portrait of Holland Taylor, actor and star of the one women show, “Ann”, at The Pasadena Playhouse. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2022-03-23/holland-taylor-texas-governor-ann-richards-pasadena-playhouse

Lucius by Myung Chun

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 1, 2022: Holly Laessig, left, and Jess Wolfe are the indie-rock duo “Lucius.” (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-04-11/lucius-brandi-carlile-harry-styles

Kristen Stewart by Christina House

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14, 2022: Kristen Stewart photographed in a Los Feliz home. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-02-22/kristen-stewart-spencer-perfect-day-in-la

Darius Scott by Philip Cheung

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 12, 2022: Darius Scott, musically known as DIXSON, a singer, songwriter and producer, poses for a portrait at the Vintage Synthesizer Museum in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA. His song with Beyonce, “Be Alive,” for the film “King Richard,” has been nominated for an Oscar. (Philip Cheung / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-02-22/dixson-earned-an-oscar-nomination-for-his-song-with-beyonce-hes-still-saying-not-yet

Tom Holland by Charlie Gates

LONDON, UK - FEBRUARY 3, 2022: Actor Tom Holland photographed at Corinthia Hotel in London, England. (Charlie Gates / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2022-02-10/tom-holland-uncharted-naughty-dog-film-and-tv-invasion

Lily James by Ryan Pfluger

LOS ANGELES, CA. JANUARY 25, 2022: Portrait of actress Lily James, who channels Pamela Anderson at the peak of her fame in the Hulu limited series “Pam and Tommy,” premiering Feb. 2. (Ryan Pfluger / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-06-15/lily-james-and-sebastian-stan-find-a-real-relationship-at-the-heart-of-pam-tommy

Jessie Buckley by Tom Jamieson

LONDON, UK - DECEMBER 16, 2021: Actress Jessie Buckley stars in “The Lost Daughter” as Olivia Colman’s younger self experiencing the difficulties of motherhood and the hard choices they bring. (Tom Jamieson / For The Times)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2022-01-24/jessie-buckley-on-judging-lost-daughter