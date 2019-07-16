@latimes_entertertainment on instagram

Advertisement
Latest Headlines
‘Rebel Without a Cause’ star James Dean is posthumously cast in the film ‘Finding Jack,’ which rankles actors such as Chris Evans and Elijah Wood.
“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan on Stephen King and creating a follow-up to “The Shining” and following in the footsteps of both Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick.
Gene “Bean” Baxter, cohost of KROQ’s “Kevin and Bean Show,” talks why he’s leaving the show, the state of modern rock and the dumbest prank he ever pulled.
The end of a marriage marks the beginning of one of the strongest movies of writer-director Noah Baumbach’s career.
Lupita Nyong’o lives in a world of yes.
“Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo and filmmaker Kasi Lemmons talk about how their Harriet Tubman movie bucks a system that still hesitates to build a project around a black female protagonist, and they detail the physical and emotional cost of making their biopic.
After years of low wages and abuse, Hollywood assistants are in open revolt over their treatment.
From “Taxi Driver” to “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese has created indelible films for the American imagination. He’s not done just yet.
Greta Gerwig reinvents the literary classic “Little Women” with Saoirse Ronan as a formidable Jo and Florence Pugh as a vibrantly complicated Amy.
In a letter included in a new memoir, Prince revealed his thoughts on how the music industry keeps Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry in heavy rotation.
“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, once set to helm the next “Star Wars” cinematic trilogy, have walked away from the project.
Singer-songwriter John Legend has rewritten lines for “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” after the holiday tune was pulled from radio stations for being “rapey.”
Opening up about Haim’s upcoming song, Danielle Haim discusses the hard struggles with depression addressed in “Now I’m In It.”
As the chief of Paramount Pictures, Robert Evans presided over a remarkable run of film classics including “Chinatown” and “The Godfather.”
Lina Wertmüller can’t fathom “what took so long” for the academy to honor her. But she’s grateful she’ll soon receive an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards.
Most Read
Fees go by different names but can add almost 5% to your tab.
Woman’s grandnephew and his Navy buddy found guilty in her 2007 slaying
In the shadow of Mt. Whitney, local officials frustrated by U.S. Forest Service budget cuts want to take charge of recreation facilities in the Eastern Sierra. Some conservationists are wary.
