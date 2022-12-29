Vivienne Westwood’s 15 best red carpet looks

Pioneering fashion designer Vivienne Westwood first made a name for herself in the ’70s London punk scene, before her designs became a staple on Hollywood red carpets.
The iconoclastic fashion maven, who died Thursday at age 81, popularized edgy glamour, becoming the go-to designer to such A-listers as Helena Bonham Carter, Christina Hendricks and Gwen Stefani. The Queen of Punk had a resurgence of sorts in the last few years as Gen Z celebs embraced her designs. Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Elle Fanning, Olivia Rodrigo and Daisy Ridley are just a few of the stars who have donned her draped, corseted, structural gowns at awards shows and other major events, including on the global stage at the Cannes Film Festival.
Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.