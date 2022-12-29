Entertainment & Arts

Vivienne Westwood’s 15 best red carpet looks

Three women show off their evening gowns on the red carpet.
Diane Kruger, left, Zendaya and Dua Lipa.
(Dominique Charriau / WireImage; Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images; Amy Sussman / Getty Images)
By Maane KhatchatourianDeputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts 
Pioneering fashion designer Vivienne Westwood first made a name for herself in the ’70s London punk scene, before her designs became a staple on Hollywood red carpets.

The iconoclastic fashion maven, who died Thursday at age 81, popularized edgy glamour, becoming the go-to designer to such A-listers as Helena Bonham Carter, Christina Hendricks and Gwen Stefani. The Queen of Punk had a resurgence of sorts in the last few years as Gen Z celebs embraced her designs. Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Elle Fanning, Olivia Rodrigo and Daisy Ridley are just a few of the stars who have donned her draped, corseted, structural gowns at awards shows and other major events, including on the global stage at the Cannes Film Festival.

Here are some of her memorable designs.

English designer Vivienne Westwood wearing a small black hat with a feather.

Actress Helena Bonham Carter in a pink dress.
Helena Bonham Carter attends the premiere of “The Wings of the Dove” in London, wearing an off-shoulder corset-style Vivienne Westwood gown specially created for the occasion.
(Fiona Hanson / PA Images via Getty Images)
A woman in a column dress holds the leash of a pig.
Emma Thompson and a pig companion attend the world premiere of “Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang” in London in 2010, with Thompson wearing a Westwood design.
(Fred Duval / FilmMagic via Getty)
A woman shows off her gown on the red carpet in front of a line of photographers.
Thandie Newton dons a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture gown printed with photos of iconic black “Star Wars” characters at the screening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” during the 71st Cannes Film Festival in 2018.
(George Pimentel / WireImage via Getty)
A woman shows off her white gown on the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2015.
Zendaya attends the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2015.
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
A blond woman walks the red carpet in a pink gown.
Gwen Stefani during “The Aviator” premiere at Grauman’s Chinese in Los Angeles.
(L. Cohen / WireImage via Getty)
A blond woman looks over her shoulder as she shows off a hand-painted white gown.
Wearing a hand-painted white Vivienne Westwood gown, Elle Fanning attends the “Ismael’s Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)” screening and opening gala at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in 2017.
(Dominique Charriau / WireImage / via Getty)
A blond woman sparkles in a draped evening gown.
Diane Kruger sparkles in a draped Westwood creation at the “Amour” premiere during the 65th Cannes Film Festival in 2012.
(Dominique Charriau / WireImage via Getty)
A woman in sunglasses and a thigh-high cut evening dress in front of smoke at a fashion show.
Rihanna performs at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York.
(Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images)
A dark-haired woman sports a dark evening gown.
Kim Kardashian wears a black velvet Westwood at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019.
(Fox Image Collection via Getty Images)
A blond woman shows off her strapless evening gown, sleevelets and thigh-high stockings.
Wearing a powder-blue Westwood design, Billie Piper attends the 2021 Fashion Awards in London.
(Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty)

A dark-haired woman in a blue bodice dress in front of a Star Wars sign.
Not even Sith stormtroopers could upstage Daisy Ridley in a midnight blue Vivienne Westwood bodice dress at the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” European premiere in London in 2019.
(Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)
A woman with blond hair wears a two-piece white gown on a red carpet.
Dua Lipa levitates in this satin two-piece number at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2020.
(Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

A smiling dark-haired woman shows off her brown gown.
Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” in 2010 in London.
(Mike Marsland / WireImage via Getty)
A woman in a flouncy light blue ball gown is the center of attention on a red carpet.
Blake Lively has a Cinderella moment in her Vivienne Westwood gown at the “Slack Bay (Ma Loute)” premiere during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in 2016.
(Andreas Rentz / Getty Images)
A woman in a shiny red dress stands in front of a sign that says "I don't know how she does it" multiple times.
Christina Hendricks attends the premiere of “I Don’t Know How She Does It” in New York City in 2011.
(Jim Spellman / WireImage)

Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

