All the looks from the 2025 Oscars red carpet

Clarence Maclin and Divine G gesture on on the red carpet (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
“Sing Sing” star Clarence Maclin and Divine G hit the red carpet.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Diane Garrett

Arrivals are underway for the 97th Academy Awards, and The Times’ photo team is out in force on the red carpet, capturing all the best looks as stars make their way into the Dolby Theatre for the ceremony. Whether you’re following along live in the lead-up to the telecast, hosted by Conan O’Brien for the first time, or catching up along the way, we have the full rundown of the evening’s most striking sartorial statements.

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold pose on the red carpet (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Brady Corbet, director of “The Brutalist,” arrives with co-writer and companion Mona Fastvold.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Joan Chen

"Didi" star Joan Chen in a flowy gown on the carpet (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
“Didi” star Joan Chen in a flowy gown on the carpet
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Diane Warren

Diane Warren on the red carpet at the 97th Academy Awards (Christin House / Los Angeles Times)
Frequent nominee Diane Warren sports a custom Klein Epstein Parker tuxedo paired with a custom shirt and custom tie.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang pose on the red carpet. (Christin House / Los Angeles Times)
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, co-hosts of “Las Culturistas” podcast, make their presence known on the red carpet.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Nick Emerson

Nick Emerson, Oscar nominated editor for "Conclave," on the red carpet. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Nick Emerson, Oscar nominated editor for “Conclave,” made an early appearance on the red carpet.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

D.J. Gugenheim

D.J. Gugenheim, producer for "The Brutalist," is tux ready on the red carpet.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

