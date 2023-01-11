Advertisement
Tatjana Patitz, celebrated as one of the original supermodels, dies at 56

A blond woman smiling
Supermodel Tatjana Patitz, pictured in December 2006, has died at 56.
(Fabian Bimmer / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Supermodel Tatjana Patitz, who graced the pages of magazines including British Vogue during the 1980s and ‘90s, has died. She was 56.

“Today, our beauty Tatjana Patitz, passed away,” Patitz’s agency, the Model CoOp, announced Wednesday on Instagram. “As one of the original Supers and through her work with Patrick Demarchelier, Herb Ritts, and Peter Lindbergh, Tatjana’s career in the fashion industry stands apart.”

Patitz died of metastatic breast cancer, a family representative told Vogue.

Born in Germany and raised in Sweden, Patitz began her modeling career in the late ‘80s and rose to fame as one of the original supermodels.

Her breakout appearance came in British Vogue’s January 1990 cover, which featured Peter Lindbergh‘s “White Shirts: Six Supermodels, Malibu.” The famed cover photo also featured modeling icons Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford.

Shortly after, Patitz and her co-models starred in the music video for George Michael’s “Freedom!”

She also appeared in music videos for Duran Duran and films including “Rising Sun,” “Ready to Wear” and “Restraining Order.”

“I’d rather do smaller parts with a good cast and director that I believe in,” she told The Times in 1993. “I’m taking every day as it comes. To think of all the possible outcomes, I would drive myself insane.”

Paying tribute to Patitz on Wednesday was Crawford, who recalled on Instagram her time with the late model.

“We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together. We were in so many shoots together and backstage at shows,” Crawford captioned a picture of her and Patitz.

“I found her soft-spoken, sensitive, kind, inquisitive and, who could ever forget those piercing eyes. Her love of animals and nature was infectious. Sending my condolences to her family — especially the son she adored. RIP.”

Fashion photographer Nigel Barker tweeted Wednesday that he “will never forget her.”

In Vogue’s tribute published Wednesday, global editorial director Anna Wintour celebrated Patitz.

“Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti,” she said. “She was far less visible than her peers — more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable — and that had its own appeal.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

