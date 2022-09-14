Image Makers: The art of modeling

The models in this story are part of our 2022 class of Image Makers — the L.A. luminaries redefining fashion on their own terms. See the full list of Image Makers here and read the whole ‘Image Makers’ issue here.

Fashion wouldn’t be anything without the narrative threads that make the work. There are the stories that are sewn in; but just as important are the stories that are told once the clothes come on. We’ve assembled a cast of models to school you on the art of folding one’s experience into the narrative.