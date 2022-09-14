Advertisement
Image Makers: The art of modeling

The models in this story are part of our 2022 class of Image Makers — the L.A. luminaries redefining fashion on their own terms. See the full list of Image Makers here and read the whole ‘Image Makers’ issue here.

Fashion wouldn’t be anything without the narrative threads that make the work. There are the stories that are sewn in; but just as important are the stories that are told once the clothes come on. We’ve assembled a cast of models to school you on the art of folding one’s experience into the narrative.

Image Makers, September 2022 - Playboyxeddie AKA Eddie Lopez Bautista thumbnail image

You know the real thing when you see Eddie Lopez Bautista

Modeling doesn’t have to be about clout or fame. It can be an expression of how one moves through the world.

Image Makers, September 2022 Image magazine-- Briana King.

This is what made Briana King fire

The skater and model didn’t need the industry to show her what was cool. She figured it out by getting right within.

Image Makers issue, September 2022, Image magazine. Model Sarita Fernandez and makeup artist Selena Ruiz.

‘We’re each other’s security blanket on shoots’

Model Sarita Fernandez and makeup artist Selena Ruiz on the power of gassing each other up on set and ending the night at Phở 87.

Bay Davis for the Image Makers, September 2022 issue of Image magazine.

The many expressions of Bay Davis’ liberation practice

Modeling is a call to visibility and to being trans loudly: “I love being playful with the real world.”

Image Makers, September 2022, Image magazine: Nati Lemper and Julissa Aaron.

Modeling as a trust exercise, with Natalia Lemper and Julissa Aaron

The L.A. duo is pushing their craft into more expansive, sometimes challenging territory by leaning on each other.

Image Makers, September 2022 Image magazine, Tianna Arata.

Only Tianna Arata can #FreeTianna

Through modeling, she’s breaking out of the identity she’s felt boxed into for the last two years — the organizer who was arrested and is still facing charges.

Image Makers, September 2022 Image magazine, The Polio Brothers (Jose and Hector Polio).

That same energy hits different in front of the camera

The Polio brothers are shaking up the modeling game with a bond that’s hard to explain.

