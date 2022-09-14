Image Makers: The art of modeling
The models in this story are part of our 2022 class of Image Makers — the L.A. luminaries redefining fashion on their own terms. See the full list of Image Makers here and read the whole ‘Image Makers’ issue here.
Fashion wouldn’t be anything without the narrative threads that make the work. There are the stories that are sewn in; but just as important are the stories that are told once the clothes come on. We’ve assembled a cast of models to school you on the art of folding one’s experience into the narrative.
Modeling doesn’t have to be about clout or fame. It can be an expression of how one moves through the world.
The skater and model didn’t need the industry to show her what was cool. She figured it out by getting right within.
Model Sarita Fernandez and makeup artist Selena Ruiz on the power of gassing each other up on set and ending the night at Phở 87.
Modeling is a call to visibility and to being trans loudly: “I love being playful with the real world.”
The L.A. duo is pushing their craft into more expansive, sometimes challenging territory by leaning on each other.
Through modeling, she’s breaking out of the identity she’s felt boxed into for the last two years — the organizer who was arrested and is still facing charges.
The Polio brothers are shaking up the modeling game with a bond that’s hard to explain.