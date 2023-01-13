The life of Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, dies at 54
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at age 54. She was hospitalized Thursday after suffering a cardiac episode.
Mia Farrow, Bette Midler and Billy Corgan were among the stars remembering Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Thursday at age 54.
Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27 in Calabasas, L.A. coroner confirms
Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, son of Lisa Marie Presley and brother of actor Riley Keough, has died.
Lisa Marie Presley’s 10-year marriage to Michael Lockwood is coming to an end.
With a little help from T Bone Burnett, Lisa Marie Presley gets back to bluesy-country basics in ‘Storm & Grace’ and breaks free from outside expectations.
The daughter of the late Elvis Presley, she has become a tragic link between two great music legends, whose untimely deaths shocked the world as much as their lives had captivated it.
Just as Natalie Cole did in 1991, Lisa Marie Presley has recorded a song with her late father.
Lisa Marie Presley has married guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood in a ceremony in Kyoto, Japan, her publicist said.
As a solo artist, Lisa Marie Presley keeps exploring life beyond Dad and ex-husbands.
The next big Presley album isn’t by Elvis, it’s by Lisa Marie.
Elvis Presley’s $100-million estate has been turned over to his daughter and sole heir after more than a decade of legal disputes, including a woman’s claim to be The King’s illegitimate daughter.
Elvis Presley, the onetime truck driver whose swivel-hipped singing style made him an entertainment legend in the 1950s , died Tuesday in Memphis, Tenn.