Celebrities pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms’

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and the sole child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54. Presley had suffered cardiac arrest this morning at a home near Calabasas, where she was revived by CPR. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Presley is survived by her three daughters: actor Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood. She is also survived by her mother Priscilla, with whom she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for actor in a drama motion picture for his portrayal of Priscilla’s father in the Baz Luhrmann biopic, “Elvis,” and he thanked the Presley family during his speech: “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Mia Farrow, Leah Rimini and the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan were among the stars who shared their condolences on social media:

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023

Singer-songwriter Leann Rimes expressed her sympathy on Twitter, with reference to the death of Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020. “Too much grief in just a couple of years,” she said.

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

“I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley,” said actor Leah Remini. In 2014, Presley followed in Remini’s footsteps and left the Church of Scientology. “Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think,” added Remini. “May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.”

Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

Dear God. #LisaMariePressley has died. She was 54, and so beautiful…I am in shock. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2023