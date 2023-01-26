Patricia Richardson addresses clip of ‘Home Improvement’ husband Tim Allen flashing her

“Home Improvement” mom Patricia Richardson responded to a viral clip of co-star Tim Allen seemingly flashing her while filming on the set of the ABC sitcom.

The 1992 clip resurfaced this week and was circulated widely online amid allegations that Allen flashed Pamela Anderson in the 1990s during the show’s run.

The video is part of a blooper reel from an episode of the second season of “Home Improvement,” in which Allen starred as dad, handyman and “Tool Time” host Tim Taylor. Richardson played his wife, Jill Taylor. During the scene, Allen walks on set wearing a kilt. Richardson says she thinks it looks sexy on him but “wished it was shorter.” The quip drew laughs from the audience.

Advertisement

At that point, Allen lifts the kilt toward Richardson, who drops her jaw in shock as the audience’s laughter grows. The camera angle doesn’t show exactly what Richardson saw.

Richardson told TMZ this week that she was genuinely shocked by the improvised moment but that “he was well dressed under there.”

“I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts,” she said.

In her highly anticipated memoir, “Love, Pamela,” which is set to publish on Jan. 31, Anderson claimed that Allen flashed her in 1991 on her first day of filming “Home Improvement.” She played “Tool Time girl” Lisa in the show’s first two seasons before leaving the show to work on “Baywatch.”

“I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson writes in the excerpt obtained by Variety.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Anderson was 23 at the time of the alleged incident, and Allen was 37.

The “Toy Story” actor refuted Anderson’s account this week in a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times.

“No, it never happened,” Allen said. “I would never do such a thing.”