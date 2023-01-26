Advertisement
Patricia Richardson addresses clip of ‘Home Improvement’ husband Tim Allen flashing her

A man on the left and a woman on right face each other in a conversation.
Patricia Richardson reunited with “Home Improvement” husband Tim Allen in “Last Man Standing.”
(Ron Tom / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
“Home Improvement” mom Patricia Richardson responded to a viral clip of co-star Tim Allen seemingly flashing her while filming on the set of the ABC sitcom.

The 1992 clip resurfaced this week and was circulated widely online amid allegations that Allen flashed Pamela Anderson in the 1990s during the show’s run.

The video is part of a blooper reel from an episode of the second season of “Home Improvement,” in which Allen starred as dad, handyman and “Tool Time” host Tim Taylor. Richardson played his wife, Jill Taylor. During the scene, Allen walks on set wearing a kilt. Richardson says she thinks it looks sexy on him but “wished it was shorter.” The quip drew laughs from the audience.

At that point, Allen lifts the kilt toward Richardson, who drops her jaw in shock as the audience’s laughter grows. The camera angle doesn’t show exactly what Richardson saw.

Richardson told TMZ this week that she was genuinely shocked by the improvised moment but that “he was well dressed under there.”

“I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts,” she said.

In her highly anticipated memoir, “Love, Pamela,” which is set to publish on Jan. 31, Anderson claimed that Allen flashed her in 1991 on her first day of filming “Home Improvement.” She played “Tool Time girl” Lisa in the show’s first two seasons before leaving the show to work on “Baywatch.”

“I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson writes in the excerpt obtained by Variety.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Anderson was 23 at the time of the alleged incident, and Allen was 37.

The “Toy Story” actor refuted Anderson’s account this week in a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times.

“No, it never happened,” Allen said. “I would never do such a thing.”

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

