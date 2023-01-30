Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams, dies at 64

A woman with long red hair and sunglasses on her head wearing a black shirt and red lipstick
Lisa Loring, shown attending the 2022 Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween in Parsippany, N.J., died Saturday after a stroke.
(Bobby Bank / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Lisa Loring, the actor who originated the role of Wednesday Addams onscreen, has died. She was 64.

The “Addams Family” and “As the World Turns” star died Saturday after a stroke, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed to Variety.

“She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg told Variety.

Laurie Jacobson, a friend, also paid tribute to Loring on Sunday in a heartfelt Facebook post:

“She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams,” Jacobson wrote.

“Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl ... you were a ton of fun.”

Loring made her TV debut in a 1964 episode of the medical drama “Dr. Kildare” before delivering her breakout performance as Wednesday. She played the brooding daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams in the classic “Addams Family” TV series, which aired from 1964 to 1966.

In the 1980s, Loring appeared in the long-running soap opera “As the World Turns” as Cricket Montgomery. Her other TV and film credits include “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Fantasy Island,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Savage Harbor,” “Way Down in Chinatown” and “Doctor Spine.” She also worked on adult films as a makeup artist under the pseudonym Maxine Factor, according to Variety.

A black-and-white image of a little girl with long braids holding a valentine next to a little boy holding a stuffed animal
Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams, left, and Ken Weatherwax as Pugsley Addams in Season 1 of “The Addams Family.”
(ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Con)

Butch Patrick, who played young Eddie Munster on the Addams Family-esque series “The Munsters” — which also aired from 1964 to 1966 — remembered Loring via Facebook as a “dear friend.”

“We were very close and worked together often,” Patrick wrote. “I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend.”

Loring is survived by her daughters, Marianne and Vanessa.

