Yolanda Favors, ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters’ star, dies at 34

Yolanda Favors known for starring in ‘The House Wives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters’ has died at the age of 34.

Yolanda “Londie” Favors, the “baby cousin” and co-star of “Porsha’s Family Matters” star Porsha Williams, has died. She was 34.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star on Sunday posted a tribute to her cousin on Instagram, announcing that Favors died on Aug. 7.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure,” Williams wrote, quoting author E.A. Bucchianeri. “The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come. For that, we’re eternally grateful.”

Fellow “Housewives” cast members shared their condolences in the post’s comments.

“My sincerest condolences to you and your family. There is an old adage ‘only the good die young’ and Londie was better than good, she was great! May God be pleased with her works and may peace, understanding and unspeakable joy be yours always,” Phaedra Parks wrote.

“Wow. heart broken. [I] just saw her at your event a couple weeks ago. gave me the biggest hug,” Cynthia Bailey said. “She was always so kind, sweet and full of love. she will be missed by all. sending my heartfelt & deepest condolences to the family. I am so sorry for your loss.”

Kandi Burruss wrote, “She was a beautiful person! I’m sorry for your loss.”

Kenya Moore left three dove emojis.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” spinoff reality show “Porsha’s Family Matters” aired from 2021 to 2022.

A representative from Bravo did not immediately respond to The Times for comment.